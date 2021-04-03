DYSON COLUMN: Let's hope spring represents better times ahead

One of the best parts of working from home is having a window on the world.
From my office, I can see our busy road and the occasional deposit in the mailbox, the front yard and the small flower bed, which had been looking a little ragged. I took advantage of sunshine and warm temperatures—a rare combination on weekends so far this year—to get rid of weeds and wildflowers sprouting there.
Before long, I stopped thinking about other chores and started enjoying the ageless art of playing in the dirt. Running my fingers through rich, dark soil and unearthing the occasional wiggling worm made me feel like all was right in the world.
So did spying tender green shoots, poking their heads up through the ground. It won’t be long before they’ll be recognizable as daylilies, and their trumpet-like blooms will turn colorful faces toward the sun. They’ll probably be at their peak around June, and I’m guessing I’ll still be working from home, at least a day or two a week, and will enjoy them in all their glory.
While there have been few bright spots during a worldwide pandemic, one plus side is that it’s taught many of us that we can, indeed, be just as productive working in our pajamas in the spare bedroom as in our dress clothes in the office. And the commute, well, there’s nothing nicer than avoiding gridlock, speeders and too much tailgating.
When I do leave these walls, I notice seasonal changes more than ever before.
A blooming pear tree is a vision in white, an untrimmed forsythia bush—which I like better than a perfectly groomed one—is an explosion of yellow. Redbuds, white and pink magnolias and cherry willows all make me cheery. Their beauty fills me with wonder and awe.
I’m guessing that’s another side effect of COVID-19—either that or I have been in the house too long. But if there ever was a time when we should be grateful for the rebirth and renewal that spring represents, this would be it.
A Facebook friend recently posted a picture of daffodils in a vase (a beer bottle) and said how glad she was to see her favorite season. There were so many reasons to be worried in November, she wrote, between the election and the home-alone holidays, and she wasn’t sure how she would come out on the other side.
By the time she picked her homegrown bouquet, she and her husband had been vaccinated against the virus and had been able to see “two-third of our loves,” aka their grandchildren. They planned to visit remaining family members within days.
For those of us who choose to take the shot—and I was more than excited to get my first dose about 10 days ago—the vaccine feels like a harbinger of better times ahead, just as a crocus blooming in the snow is a sure sign of spring. If we can just hang on to our masks and social-distancing practices a few more months, hopefully we won’t see cases spiral out of control the way they have in the past.
I don’t want to write about any more deaths, and I don’t want any more people in our community—or in any neighborhood across the globe—to experience additional loss from a disease that’s both highly contagious and preventable.
This is the time of year to focus on beginnings, not endings.
As I look out my window, I see a hydrangea bush that two or three weeks ago looked like it would never see another summer. It was full of spindly brown sticks, and a chickadee on its branches was the only sign of life.
Then, the mercury started to rise and the first green bloom appeared. Dozens more followed, first on one side of the bush and then another. Like the daylilies that will come, the green leaves seemed to turn their cupped blades toward heaven, welcoming the warm sun on them.
The transformation has been amazing, and never before have I had this kind of front-row seat. A bush that looked like it was taking a dirt nap suddenly has leaves as green as grass.
Let’s hope that spring will go in the same direction for humans.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425