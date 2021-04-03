DYSON COLUMN: Let's hope spring represents better times ahead

When I do leave these walls, I notice seasonal changes more than ever before.

A blooming pear tree is a vision in white, an untrimmed forsythia bush—which I like better than a perfectly groomed one—is an explosion of yellow. Redbuds, white and pink magnolias and cherry willows all make me cheery. Their beauty fills me with wonder and awe.

I’m guessing that’s another side effect of COVID-19—either that or I have been in the house too long. But if there ever was a time when we should be grateful for the rebirth and renewal that spring represents, this would be it.

A Facebook friend recently posted a picture of daffodils in a vase (a beer bottle) and said how glad she was to see her favorite season. There were so many reasons to be worried in November, she wrote, between the election and the home-alone holidays, and she wasn’t sure how she would come out on the other side.

By the time she picked her homegrown bouquet, she and her husband had been vaccinated against the virus and had been able to see “two-third of our loves,” aka their grandchildren. They planned to visit remaining family members within days.