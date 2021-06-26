DYSON COLUMN: Life is better with a beach trip on the horizon

Clearly, I’m not the only vacation-starved person in the world who missed a beach break last year and desperately needs one this summer. Because I cover health care and have been writing about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths since March 2020—and because my companion Lou has heard almost as much about the virus as I have—we wanted to wait as long as possible before making a reservation.

We booked a house last year in late February, as I always do, then canceled because of blasted COVID—and ended up losing about $500 in the deal. The contract I signed with a real-estate company said I’d be liable for a certain amount of money if I canceled, and it stuck to the fine print, even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic.

Let’s just say I did not book my beach house with the same rental agency this year.

I’ve been antsy to make a reservation since vaccines came out and cases started dropping. I worried we wouldn’t be able to find a small house for the two of us—because everyone else had the same idea—and from the looks of things, reservations are rising like the incoming tide.

We set June 20 as our deadline to decide, and when I visited one rental website, a bubble popped up, noting that 150 other people were looking at the same time I was. Nothing like a little sales pressure.