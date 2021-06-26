DYSON COLUMN: Life is better with a beach trip on the horizon

Everybody’s got different measurements of what suggests all is right in the world.
A few years ago, mine was a container of coconut macaroons. The newspaper was still operating in downtown Fredericksburg, and one of the focal points of the former newsroom was the “calorie counter,” an old cabinet the color of toasted mauve. (Two dream jobs for me would be coming up with names for paint colors and clues for “Jeopardy!”)
Anyway, people put all kinds of baked goodies, homemade or store-bought, on that counter. Chocolate chip cookies. Leftover birthday cake. Still-warm-from-the-oven homemade bread from my Lake Anna mother. Is your mouth watering yet?
For a while every Friday, one former co-worker brought in macaroons from Wegman’s. Then, his wife suffered a serious illness and things were touch-and-go for a while. We were all worried about them.
When she thankfully made a recovery, and he started bringing in coconut macaroons to mark the end of the work week, I knew all was right in the world again. I was glad for them, of course, and for my sweet tooth.
I had a similar sensation on Father’s Day when we FINALLY booked a house at the Outer Banks for two weeks later this summer. And when I say later, I mean as in the very last week of August because nothing else in our price range and desired location was available earlier.
Clearly, I’m not the only vacation-starved person in the world who missed a beach break last year and desperately needs one this summer. Because I cover health care and have been writing about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths since March 2020—and because my companion Lou has heard almost as much about the virus as I have—we wanted to wait as long as possible before making a reservation.
We booked a house last year in late February, as I always do, then canceled because of blasted COVID—and ended up losing about $500 in the deal. The contract I signed with a real-estate company said I’d be liable for a certain amount of money if I canceled, and it stuck to the fine print, even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic.
Let’s just say I did not book my beach house with the same rental agency this year.
I’ve been antsy to make a reservation since vaccines came out and cases started dropping. I worried we wouldn’t be able to find a small house for the two of us—because everyone else had the same idea—and from the looks of things, reservations are rising like the incoming tide.
We set June 20 as our deadline to decide, and when I visited one rental website, a bubble popped up, noting that 150 other people were looking at the same time I was. Nothing like a little sales pressure.
We didn’t get the house we wanted or a place with a hot tub, which was a wonderful treat two years ago, but we found a nice, affordable cottage in a neighborhood we know in the Rodanthe area of Hatteras Island, N.C.
As for grand plans for fishing, sightseeing or playing in the surf, I don’t really have an agenda—other than to get away for two weeks. I’m grateful to have been able to work from home during the pandemic—thankful for supervisors who’ve valued productivity over in-office appearances and for a cellphone hotspot that’s provided all the needed connectivity.
I’m also grateful I didn’t have any young children underfoot, and my hat’s off to those of you who coped with children at home, your work and theirs.
But now I’m ready to see my friend, the Atlantic. I want to sit at the beach and have the waves wash over my toes or stand in the surf, fishing pole in hand, and let those watery crests batter me a bit. When I see the sandy dunes of the Outer Banks and smell the ocean air around me—and eat some fresh North Carolina shrimp—then I’ll know that all is right in the world again.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425