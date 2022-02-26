DYSON COLUMN: New work arrangement is something to write home about

TO MY esteemed colleague Donnie Johnston and others who suggest those of us working from home have gotten lazy, I don’t want to say kiss my pajama-clad rear end because that would be rude.

But I would like to offer a counterpoint to a recent column in which Donnie said it’s time for “all these people who just love to work from home in their pajamas to get their rear ends back to the office.” He said we’ve been pampered—a word I would never associate with the pandemic—and that we like sleeping late and don’t want to get up early and drive to work.

When Donnie expressed a similar opinion last year, I reminded him that he shouldn’t paint us all with the same brush. I bristled at the description because I know from personal experience—as well as that of my co-workers—that we’ve worked harder than ever before since setting up home offices. Part of it was because COVID-19 came along when the newsroom staff already was overloaded and undersized.

I agree there probably are folks who have spent more time watching their kids, or TV, than on their jobs while at home just as there are people who devote more time to gossip than tasks at the office. But there are many of us who’ve found working remotely a productive way to do business.

A report published almost a year ago by Microsoft’s Work Trend Index found that two of every three employers around the world recognized the shift in employee attitudes, and locations, and were redesigning workplaces to accommodate the hybrid mix of workers who return to the office and those who want to remain at home.

Obviously, it’s not possible in every field, but working remotely has been one of the few positive offshoots of the pandemic. I never would have believed it would work for me, but I’m a convert.

Yeah, I like the convenience of my home office. Of not being in traffic every day with tailgaters, speeders and erratic lane-changers. Of wearing comfortable clothes—not necessarily pajamas, but certainly pants with waistbands instead of zippers and buttons.

I also like covering meetings remotely, then turning off the laptop and “commuting” from one bedroom to another—instead of driving almost an hour to get home the way I used to do. Those late-night meetings often threw off my schedule for days because, after the long session and long drive, it took an equally long time to decompress and go to sleep.

Early on, I missed in-person interviews because there’s nothing like seeing for yourself the individual or situation that’s the subject of a story. As vaccines and boosters came on the scene and cases dropped after each surge, I went back to meeting people in person.

Two weeks ago, I resumed the routine again and have enjoyed once more seeing folks face to face—or at least mask to mask. I’ll still wear mine in public for a while because, as many of you have pointed out regularly, it’s a personal choice and I’m opting on the side of extra protection.

I’ve written about too many deaths as well as far too many otherwise healthy people left with long-lasting problems after COVID-19. They weren’t among the lucky ones who got little more than a cold. For almost two years, I’ve wondered, would I be the person to get a few sniffles or the one whose heart and lungs were impaired?

Even though I’m reporting in-person again, I’m not breaking my neck to return to the office. I can just as easily make phone calls, do research and write stories without making the 42-mile roundtrip to Central Park. Not only does that save time and gas money and hopefully reduce carbon emissions and global warming, but it also keeps my sanity in check.

In the last week, I’ve talked with two former co-workers whose jobs were changed by the pandemic. One went to work for the military before COVID dawned and initially was surprised by her new schedule. When her shift ended, it looked like someone had rung the school bell as workers filed out of the office and headed to the train station or commuter lots for the ride south.

Since the pandemic has kept her home, she said she often works well past her shift, especially if she’s in the middle of a task and wants to finish. Then, there’s all the time saved by not having water-cooler conversations about what she did this weekend or watched on TV.

Another is doing IT and covers a large region, offering phone support when problems arise. It doesn’t matter if she’s in a cubicle at the office or on the couch in her living room, she does the same work wherever.

If she’s able to wear her pajamas while doing so or even put something in the Crockpot, in between providing technical help, what’s the big deal? She’s still getting all her work done and she’s got a better quality of life in the process.

As long as people do what’s expected of them—whether they’re cranking out stories or government-related projects—does it really matter where they do it? For me, this new way of working is something to write home about.

