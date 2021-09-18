DYSON COLUMN: Our favorite spot in the sand faces serious staff shortages

Then, as the variant known as delta dawned—and exploded—we were anxious about going somewhere where thousands of others were headed. We pledged to keep to ourselves at the beach, avoid crowded restaurants and souvenir shops and wear masks whenever we were around others.

As for the latter, we regularly were the only people masked, but that didn’t bother me in the slightest. What did become concerning was the impact the virus, and the lack of people willing to work, has had on one of our favorite places.

Many restaurants had shifted to takeout only and were closed one or even two days a week because they couldn’t find people to work. And being closed at a resort during primetime vacation season is absolutely unheard of, one business owner told us.

While I stood yards apart on a ramp into a restaurant, waiting for what turned out to be the best fish tacos ever, I talked with a man from Fairfax County. COVID-19 had claimed his mother-in-law, family doctor and a friend his age (he looked to be in his 40s), so he was clearly cautious.