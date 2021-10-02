DYSON COLUMN: Pandemic continues to impact various aspects of our world

Two bits of news last week filled my heart with dread and disappointment.
Neither had anything to do directly with the delta variant, which already has carved its own black spot into our psyche like a twisted COVID-o’-lantern.
The recent announcements concerned a shortage of toilet paper, again, and a price hike at Dollar Tree. Both issues were indirectly related to the fallout from the blasted pandemic as shutdowns last year have led to shortages of every kind this year, not just in products but also in the people to produce, deliver or unload them from cargo ships on each of our coasts.
I’m sure you must be as sick as I am from hearing about the impact this crisis has had on almost every aspect of life, from physical and mental health to supply chain and shipping problems.
Apparently, like millions of other Americans, I’d heard about a possible toilet paper shortage on the news, particularly at Costco. I ventured into the warehouse store last week, only to see a gigantic empty space where numerous 30-roll packages of the white gold used to sit.
Others had the same idea—to grab and go while the getting was good. The only difference was, they beat me to the prize.
As much as that sight put me down in the dumps, even more disheartening was the news that Dollar Tree—known simply as “the dollar store” to most of its faithful—is going to have to raise its prices. It also cited shipping and supply-chain issues as the reason, but its CEO did say many people have told the company they want a “broader product assortment when they come to shop.”
That’s a bunch of crap, almost as much as a Costco super roll could handle.
I don’t want to see a variety of prices at Dollar Tree. I want everything I put in my cart to cost the same: one dollar. Four quarters. Ten dimes. Twenty nickels. One hundred pennies if you could get your hands on all those coins, but wait, there’s a shortage of those, too.
Over the years, I don’t know how many great deals I’ve found on dollar store shelves from cleaning products to small picture frames, greeting cards to party balloons, canned goods to paper products. And the best part was, even if your purchase didn’t work out, all you’d spent was a dollar.
Chalk it up to one more loss from this virus. If that’s not reason enough to get vaccinated—to keep our dollar stores operating with dollar prices—I don’t know what is.
Obviously, I’m being a bit sarcastic, but really, how much longer is this going to go on before people realize that COVID-19 is slowly killing off parts of our population as well as our economy, our way of life and our hopes and dreams?
If the virus really is fake—as some claim—and not as severe as news reports and medical officials make it, then I’d hate to see what constitutes a real catastrophe.
I take that back.
I learned a long time ago to be careful what you wish for. Who knows what might transpire in the course of making your wish come true? Let me just say, for the sake of our health and well-being, our pocketbooks and our backsides, the sooner we can get past this pandemic and all the side effects that come with it, the better we’ll all be.
