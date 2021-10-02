DYSON COLUMN: Pandemic continues to impact various aspects of our world

Two bits of news last week filled my heart with dread and disappointment.

Neither had anything to do directly with the delta variant, which already has carved its own black spot into our psyche like a twisted COVID-o’-lantern.

The recent announcements concerned a shortage of toilet paper, again, and a price hike at Dollar Tree. Both issues were indirectly related to the fallout from the blasted pandemic as shutdowns last year have led to shortages of every kind this year, not just in products but also in the people to produce, deliver or unload them from cargo ships on each of our coasts.

I’m sure you must be as sick as I am from hearing about the impact this crisis has had on almost every aspect of life, from physical and mental health to supply chain and shipping problems.

Apparently, like millions of other Americans, I’d heard about a possible toilet paper shortage on the news, particularly at Costco. I ventured into the warehouse store last week, only to see a gigantic empty space where numerous 30-roll packages of the white gold used to sit.

Others had the same idea—to grab and go while the getting was good. The only difference was, they beat me to the prize.