DYSON COLUMN: Seeing family feel the pain of COVID-19 loss

My companion, Lou, and I went fishing with Jason and Frank on Frank’s boat one Saturday afternoon in the Chesapeake Bay. A nasty storm popped up, with hail and heavy winds, and as angry, 8-foot waves rocked the boat to and fro, I thought we were goners. Only by the grace of God and Frank’s skills did we make it back to dry land.

Some will look at Frank’s age and say he lived a good life. And he did.

But he still had a lot of life in him, and COVID-19 stole that from all those who loved him, including his precious girls. I don’t have to tell you that Linda, his wife of 55 years, and his three daughters, Robin, Tracey and Jamie, will never be the same again. Nor will those in their extended families, including my son, Jason, who’d been around Frank since he was 16 and said he felt like he’d lost a father figure as well.

They’ll find a way to go forward, just like we all do after a death, but there will always be an empty space in our hearts and around our tables.

Frank’s death would have been a profound loss at any time, but knowing it was needless—like so many others that have occurred since COVID-19 vaccines became available—makes it that much worse.