DYSON COLUMN: Seeing family feel the pain of COVID-19 loss

AFTER all these months of writing about COVID-19, you’d think I’d have a pretty good handle on the pain and sorrow it’s caused.
But not until I saw it on the faces of my own family members did I really feel the depths of the loss that’s been repeated at least 720,000 times across the United States.
My son’s father-in-law, Frank Marks, died from COVID-19 on Oct. 3. He was 78 and fully vaccinated. That made him one of at least 381 Virginians who have been fully immunized but still contracted COVID-19 and died from it.
As noted by Emily, my first grandchild and Frank’s third, he was not just another statistic. He was her “Pop” and the same role model to five grandchildren and great-grands, the rock of the family and a man whose eyes always twinkled.
I saw that twinkle in black-and-white images pulled from old photo albums for the funeral display. It was there when he was an elementary school student, a member of the Air Force and a young married groom. The face was a little fuller by the time he was rolling on the floor with great-grandchildren, but the smiling eyes were the same.
Frank could fix or grow just about anything—traits immediately obvious to anyone who ever visited his southern Fauquier County home. He also was an experienced fisherman and boater. Those of you who go way back might remember a column I wrote in 1999, shortly after my son Jason and Frank’s daughter, Jamie, got married.
My companion, Lou, and I went fishing with Jason and Frank on Frank’s boat one Saturday afternoon in the Chesapeake Bay. A nasty storm popped up, with hail and heavy winds, and as angry, 8-foot waves rocked the boat to and fro, I thought we were goners. Only by the grace of God and Frank’s skills did we make it back to dry land.
Some will look at Frank’s age and say he lived a good life. And he did.
But he still had a lot of life in him, and COVID-19 stole that from all those who loved him, including his precious girls. I don’t have to tell you that Linda, his wife of 55 years, and his three daughters, Robin, Tracey and Jamie, will never be the same again. Nor will those in their extended families, including my son, Jason, who’d been around Frank since he was 16 and said he felt like he’d lost a father figure as well.
They’ll find a way to go forward, just like we all do after a death, but there will always be an empty space in our hearts and around our tables.
Frank’s death would have been a profound loss at any time, but knowing it was needless—like so many others that have occurred since COVID-19 vaccines became available—makes it that much worse.
The grandchildren Frank and I have in common—Emily, 20, and Tyler, 16—said at the viewing and funeral they didn’t know what to do, how to act, what to say at such events or as a result of such a loss. I tried to tell them that no one really does, but it just breaks my heart that they have to even deal with these things at their age.
While I’m grateful they were blessed with a grandfather who would do anything in the world for them—as he did—it makes me angry that he was taken too soon.
How many more people have to die before we all see the demon that COVID-19 is and do what’s necessary—get vaccinated—to stop it in its tracks?
For those who still claim that COVID isn’t real, that it’s fake news, that it’s been exaggerated by the liberal press, I’d encourage them to talk to someone who’s lost a father or mother, grandfather or grandmother, uncle or aunt, husband or wife, cousin or friend from it. There are countless survivors of the 4.5 million virus victims worldwide who could fill them in on the pain.
