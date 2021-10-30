DYSON COLUMN: Some happy thoughts for fall

I’m taking a cue from my former co-worker, Rob Hedelt, and choosing to channel happy thoughts in this column because they’re certainly needed in our divisive world.
The first incident that made me smile recently came at a most unlikely time: during a funeral.
As the speaker was talking, the deceased man’s mentally disabled daughter—a woman in her 50s—must have recalled church services when she and the speaker had sung together. In the midst of the funeral, she suddenly announced she wanted to “sing a song for Daddy” and the speaker immediately encouraged her to come up to the podium.
There, the two of them performed her rendition of “Jesus Loves Me.” I say it was her version because she sang Jesus “likes me” instead. At first, I wondered if the lyrics had been changed because of some overreach of political correctness, but the speaker explained the wording was her choice.
He always thought it showed profound perception on her part.
“We know Jesus loves us,” he said after the song. “But does he like us?”
Probably not all the time, said my companion, Lou, when we talked about it later.
He’s right. Saviors, parents and others may demonstrate unconditional love, but that doesn’t mean they always like the behaviors of their loved ones.
I can’t tell you how many times I’ve repeated the speaker’s line in recent weeks. Almost as often as I’ve said “there’s a hat for every head.”
That’s straight from a Hallmark movie. I’ve forgotten the plot details—but given they’re all pretty similar—the leading actress probably was deciding to give up her stressful job in the city and return to her bucolic home and marry her high school boyfriend.
Anyway, she was talking about how every person has a partner, soulmate or whatever you want to call a perfect match out there, somewhere. Or, as her father always said, “There’s a hat for every head.”
I like that. Makes sense, just as “Jesus likes me” does.
Two other things with hats worthy of note involve a soldier and a scarecrow.
First, the man in uniform. While getting submissions ready for this year’s “Salute to Veterans” section for Nov. 11, I corresponded with Everett Brown of Stafford County. He spent six years on active duty in the Army then another 21 years in the Army Reserve.
In 2019, he participated in a ceremony with his grandson, Marine 2nd Lt. Ryan Scott. The grandpa gave the young Marine his first salute—a meaningful moment among military families—and the elder servicemember did the necessary preparation for the event.
“I had to shed 30 pounds to get into my old uniform,” the 79-year-old wrote in an email.
That made me laugh out loud.
Now for the scarecrow. The view from my home-office window has continued to make me smile as November nears. Weeks ago, I put a scarecrow in the flower bed, thinking it would outlast the flowers around it.
A few marigolds have given up the ghost but the majority have continued to bloom just as the grass has kept growing. The hanging basket of mandevillas, with tropical blossoms that look like red and pink trumpets, is still producing. Its vivid colors, leftovers from the summer, seem like a trick to the eye during this fall season, but they are a treat to see on Halloween.
