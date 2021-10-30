DYSON COLUMN: Some happy thoughts for fall

I’m taking a cue from my former co-worker, Rob Hedelt, and choosing to channel happy thoughts in this column because they’re certainly needed in our divisive world.

The first incident that made me smile recently came at a most unlikely time: during a funeral.

As the speaker was talking, the deceased man’s mentally disabled daughter—a woman in her 50s—must have recalled church services when she and the speaker had sung together. In the midst of the funeral, she suddenly announced she wanted to “sing a song for Daddy” and the speaker immediately encouraged her to come up to the podium.

There, the two of them performed her rendition of “Jesus Loves Me.” I say it was her version because she sang Jesus “likes me” instead. At first, I wondered if the lyrics had been changed because of some overreach of political correctness, but the speaker explained the wording was her choice.

He always thought it showed profound perception on her part.

“We know Jesus loves us,” he said after the song. “But does he like us?”

Probably not all the time, said my companion, Lou, when we talked about it later.