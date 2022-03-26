DYSON COLUMN: Springing into a season of hope

Whoever said April was the cruelest month must not have experienced March in Virginia.

At least not this year, when we’ve had just enough warm weather, along with the official arrival of spring, to tease us that sunnier days are on the way. Then temperatures plummet again, sometimes shifting 30 or 40 degrees in a matter of hours.

The sun goes into temporary hibernation and the resulting dreariness reflects the daily news. Or all of a sudden, it’s snowing again. March madness, for sure.

Before anyone reaches for the phone or keyboard, I’m aware that T.S. Eliot wrote those famous words about April. But I didn’t realize they were published 100 years ago during a time that was shockingly similar to ours.

His poem, “The Waste Land” came on the heels of two devastating and deadly events: the worldwide pandemic caused by the Spanish flu and the impact of the First World War. Remind you of anything?

As former English professor Michael Austin wrote soon after the COVID-19 pandemic began, Eliot was calling April cruel because the month typically gave people the hope of spring—but there was no room for that in the wasted world of Eliot’s creation.

“Hope hurts,” Austin wrote about Eliot’s words, “and April hurts most of all by mocking us with possibilities that can never be realized.”

Heavy stuff.

Even in the midst of war overseas and prices for gas and groceries that are as out of control as the civil discord at home, I can’t accept that hope is a waste of time. I want to believe that it still springs eternal.

A hydrangea bush outside the window of my home office is all the evidence I need. If not for the wall that stands between us, I could reach out and grab its branches.

What I’d get in my hand would seem mostly dead. For months, the bush has consisted of straggly brown, ugly-looking sticks reaching up from the ground. They look particularly pathetic next to an evergreen boxwood.

But I can’t give up on it even though it looks beyond all hope. As Billy Crystal’s character, Miracle Max, pointed out in one of my all-time favorite movies, “The Princess Bride,” there’s a big difference between being mostly dead and all dead.

“Mostly dead is slightly alive,” Max said.

And with a little bit of warm weather and sunshine, the hydrangea plant will be restored to life just as the character Westley was in the movie—after he had a golf-ball-sized pill, covered in chocolate, shoved down his throat.

I already see specks of green sprouting on the brown branches of the hydrangea and know more will appear by the day. The buds eventually will produce white, pink or bluish blooms.

Likewise, the Eastern redbud trees that seemed particularly brittle during the blizzard and lost all kinds of branches are starting to flower. They’ll be filled with pink blooms before long.

Pear trees and tulips, cherry blossoms and bluebells, magnolias and azaleas will present their flowery show and bring the seemingly dead and dull brownness around us to life once more.

Maybe the rebirth of nature will inspire other changes in our world. We can only hope.

