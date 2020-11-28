DYSON COLUMN: This year's decorating will bring much needed points of light

By the time you read this, there should be hundreds of twinkling lights in my living room, Nativity sets on the corner cabinet and a handmade Christmas village on the coffee table.

But if not, what’s the big deal? It’s not like anyone is visiting anytime soon.

We traditionally put up the tree and other decorations—which seem to increase every year—in the days after Thanksgiving. This year, I made plans to follow the same schedule, just like I took off this coming week to work on photo calendars we’ll give to relatives.

As my companion, Lou, and I discussed the timetable, we wondered what difference it makes, really, in a year when everything else is so out of whack. Are these self-imposed deadlines necessary? So what if the tree isn’t decorated by the normal time—or taken down by mid-January? Given the long winter until COVID-19 vaccines are approved and distributed, we might as well leave the tree up through the spring.

It’s pretty, and we may need a few thousand points of light until then.

As much as I’ve been immersed in pandemic coverage, I’m still amazed how every aspect of our lives has been impacted by something you can’t even see with the naked eye. Our holiday decorating is one silly example.