DYSON COLUMN: This year's decorating will bring much needed points of light

By the time you read this, there should be hundreds of twinkling lights in my living room, Nativity sets on the corner cabinet and a handmade Christmas village on the coffee table.
But if not, what’s the big deal? It’s not like anyone is visiting anytime soon.
We traditionally put up the tree and other decorations—which seem to increase every year—in the days after Thanksgiving. This year, I made plans to follow the same schedule, just like I took off this coming week to work on photo calendars we’ll give to relatives.
As my companion, Lou, and I discussed the timetable, we wondered what difference it makes, really, in a year when everything else is so out of whack. Are these self-imposed deadlines necessary? So what if the tree isn’t decorated by the normal time—or taken down by mid-January? Given the long winter until COVID-19 vaccines are approved and distributed, we might as well leave the tree up through the spring.
It’s pretty, and we may need a few thousand points of light until then.
As much as I’ve been immersed in pandemic coverage, I’m still amazed how every aspect of our lives has been impacted by something you can’t even see with the naked eye. Our holiday decorating is one silly example.
Normally, we make room for the tree in the living room by moving stuff into the small bedroom. It’s filled with mementos from Lou’s hunting days and has served as that catch-all junk room everyone has.
This year, that “junk” has included me.
I’ve set up my home office there, and let me tell you that I don’t need Big Brother (or an editor) looking over me. I’ve got dozens of glassy brown eyes watching my every move. The room has lots of stuffed deer heads and almost as many turkey feathers as a poultry processing plant.
Teasing aside, it’s a great place to work, with a window that provides a view of the outside world. I’m more than grateful to have been able to spend most of this year working from home, in comfortable clothes, with a smartphone hotspot that provides internet access and without worrying about exposure to COVID-19.
So many people don’t have those luxuries, and I feel for them.
Before this year, I did all my interviews in person because I felt there was no substitute for firsthand observations and meeting people in their environments. These days, I communicate on a regular basis with people I’ve never seen in the flesh.
Likewise, technology has allowed me, and others, to sit in on Board of Supervisors meetings or town hall sessions from our home offices. It’s kind of amazing, when you think about it.
And I will think of that in days to come as I sit in the living room, warmed by twinkling lights and a cup of hot chocolate. I’ll ponder how nice it will be next holiday, when we’ll resume our normal, traditional gatherings and potlucks.
But I’ll also think about lessons learned this year and consider how many days I might want to work from home in the future, even when I don’t have to worry about a virus. All in all, the deer and turkeys have been good company.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!