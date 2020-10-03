DYSON COLUMN: Uncorking a new way to relax

Pinterest is my muse. I look at examples the social media site offers and tweak them for my purposes.

Sometimes, the result strongly resembles the posted pin. Sometimes not.

But it’s as much about the journey of finding the right canvas as the destination of turning items into something that someone else recognizes. Hopefully.

I started looking in August, when we visited Wakefield, George Washington’s birthplace in Westmoreland County. Because of COVID concerns, we didn’t make our annual trek to the Outer Banks of North Carolina, so we decided to fish the Potomac River at Wakefield.

Lou and I had our first date there on a Sunday afternoon in August 28 years ago. As I walked along the sandy shores recently, I picked up a few rocks and interesting pieces of wood.

I had saved a painted rock post on Pinterest of two birds cuddling on a branch, the moon shining brightly behind them. I painted the image on a piece of wood and added, “Cathy Lou; Est. 1992,” on the bottom.

I couldn’t get the sky the color I wanted, the moon was too high on the wood, and one bird’s beak was more blunt edge than pointed. But Lou kindly raved over it and put it on display.