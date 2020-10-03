DYSON COLUMN: Uncorking a new way to relax

My editor is starting to sound like my mother, which is not a bad thing.
Both are kind, caring women who regularly encourage me to take a break from the world of COVID-19 and think about something else—anything else—for at least a few minutes of the day.
It’s good advice, given that I’ve been writing about cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the virus going on seven months. I’ve checked, and recorded, local numbers every day of the week since mid-March, even when I was on vacation. It wears on a body.
So, I’ve found a few creative ways to decompress. I’m uncorking, but not in the way you might think. I’m painting used wine bottle corks, along with rocks I’ve picked up here and there.
Because I’m not a drinker, my companion, Lou, proclaims he’s doing his part to provide a constant supply of corks, which I’ve turned into pumpkins and American flags, snowmen and Santa Clauses. Likewise, I’ve painted owls and spiders, a shark and a unicorn, deer and flowers on rocks and pieces of wood.
Before I say much more, let me make it clear that there’s a reason I make my living with words. I never took an art class, other than what everyone learned in elementary school. Unlike my gifted granddaughter Emily, I can’t look at a rock or piece of driftwood and see its potential.
Pinterest is my muse. I look at examples the social media site offers and tweak them for my purposes.
Sometimes, the result strongly resembles the posted pin. Sometimes not.
But it’s as much about the journey of finding the right canvas as the destination of turning items into something that someone else recognizes. Hopefully.
I started looking in August, when we visited Wakefield, George Washington’s birthplace in Westmoreland County. Because of COVID concerns, we didn’t make our annual trek to the Outer Banks of North Carolina, so we decided to fish the Potomac River at Wakefield.
Lou and I had our first date there on a Sunday afternoon in August 28 years ago. As I walked along the sandy shores recently, I picked up a few rocks and interesting pieces of wood.
I had saved a painted rock post on Pinterest of two birds cuddling on a branch, the moon shining brightly behind them. I painted the image on a piece of wood and added, “Cathy Lou; Est. 1992,” on the bottom.
I couldn’t get the sky the color I wanted, the moon was too high on the wood, and one bird’s beak was more blunt edge than pointed. But Lou kindly raved over it and put it on display.
From there, we looked along the banks of the Rose River, which runs through Graves Mountain Lodge in Madison County. That was a beautiful trip, and it was so great to be outside and see others enjoying everything from fishing for trout to catching some rays as they sat along the riverbank.
We also had an outdoor visit with my daughter and her family in Orange County. She and my grandkids joined my search for rocks as we poked our sticks into a creek behind their home.
We found lots of painting possibilities and enjoyed the fresh air and forest flora. Luckily, no fauna in the form of slithering reptiles joined us, but that’s probably because the grandkids were talking so much, they scared every self-respecting animal away.
My goal at this point is to paint something for every family member. They’ve been more than gracious so far, but it probably won’t be long before they’re thinking I have rocks in my head—or that it’s time to pull the cork on this new project.
