DYSON COLUMN: Visualizing the value of vinegar

For several days last week, a wading pool on our porch was filled with vinegar. Every time I walked by it, I thought I was in a pickle factory.

We weren’t making a big batch of gherkins but were using the multipurpose liquid—good for everything from keeping unwanted pests out of the garden to taking the rust off tools—for its world-renowned cleaning properties.

Some years ago, we purchased a Nags Head Hammock, a highly durable product that’s really comfortable on a breezy summer day. Sadly, we weren’t the world’s best stewards of hammocks and left our pricey and once pristinely white hammock out in the weather, in all seasons.

When the yuck started to accumulate, we draped the hammock over the canoe, hoping the sunshine would burn it off, but there turned out to be more shadows than sun, and mold ensued. So did other gunk, grime and creeping crud.

For who knows what reason, my companion, Lou, got a wild hair that we needed to do something about it, right away, so I started exploring possibilities.

A few weeks ago, I’d tried a recipe on Facebook for what could be called the modern-day version of snake oil, except this one, known as “Magic Cleaner,” actually worked. (And so did snake oil, at first, when it was derived from rattlesnakes or Chinese water snakes. Only after hucksters substituted cheaper products did it get such a bad reputation.)

Anyway, the magic formula called for 1 cup white vinegar, 1¼ cup water, ¼ cup Dawn detergent and ½ cup bottled lemon juice. The directions said to mix together, spray on a surface and let sit overnight, then wipe clean with a wet cloth.

I tried the magic solution on the oven and eagerly awaited the results the next morning. While years of grime didn’t melt away overnight, I was able to get it off easily enough. The sides, racks and oven floor were clean and sparkly—and smelled really good. There wasn’t a nasty chemical odor, but a fresh aroma.

Ditto for the bathtub, faucet and shower stall after it got sprayed. And the toilets and sinks during regular cleanings. I even tried it on a pizza pan/cookie sheet with baked-on residue and it looked shinier than it had in years.

So I thought vinegar might be the answer to our hammock headache. We loaded up on 5 gallons of the stuff, found a wading pool marked down at the end of the season and filled it with a combination of vinegar and water. Just for good measure, I later squeezed a healthy amount of Dawn into the mixture.

Lou informed me every few hours that he had agitated it and I bit my tongue at the urge to say how good he is at being agitating. I figured we’d let it soak a few hours, then rinse.

Well, the hammock stayed in the vinegar solution for several days before we got around it scrubbing it. After trial and error, we found the best method was to spread it out on a big piece of plastic. I used the big push broom to swab the ropy deck and Lou manned the hose. Both of us were amazed by the dirty water that kept coming off with each rinse.

We did this several times, then let it sit in the sun atop a piece of plastic. Every day, it seemed to get a little whiter—not a pure-as-the-driven-snow look, but 100 times better than before.

Trust me, we’ll do right by the hammock in the future and carefully put it away for the winter like we did at first. We’ll probably put it in storage, next to an extra gallon or two of that all-purpose miracle liquid: white vinegar.