DYSON COLUMN: We're at a crisis point in this country

We’ve been following updates from Ukraine pretty closely, and several times on the evening news, the report about the latest bombing there is followed by another kind of violence here.

A mass shooting.

It made me wonder how many there have been since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. I checked the Gun Violence Archive, which documented 84 mass shootings in the United States, just in the last two months.

They resulted in 87 deaths and 383 injuries. Here are a few examples of recent incidents:

A man sets off smoke grenades in a crowded subway car in Brooklyn, then opens fire on riders.

Three men bring guns to a busy mall in Columbia, South Carolina, on Easter weekend and start shooting at each other—and nine bystanders are caught in the crossfire.

Five people and a dog are found dead in a home in Duluth, Minnesota, all shot.

The shootings aren’t the only examples of ways we’re doing ourselves in. Last week, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles reported that crash fatalities reached a 14-year high in 2021 as 968 people died during accidents on state roadways. That a 14.3% increase from 2020 and the highest total since 2007.

It’s not because roads or vehicles are unsafe, DMV officials said in a press release. It’s because people are driving too fast or not paying enough attention.

“We continue to lose lives to senseless crashes,” said Linda Ford, DMV’s acting commissioner. She urged motorists to do their part by slowing down and bucking up, focusing on their driving and never getting behind the wheel impaired.

Part of me wonders what in the world is going on, but another part of my brain blames the virus that’s dominated our lives for more than two years. COVID-19 and all the shutdowns and restrictions, mask wearing and social distancing, sicknesses and deaths, have made us all a little wacko, whether we tested positive for it or not.

Please don’t think I’m making light of a disease that’s killed almost a million Americans and impacted countless others. There’s nothing funny about it.

But as my mother and I discuss regularly, the pandemic has affected peoples’ mental health in ways that we’ve just begun to measure. Just as COVID itself created ripples that continue to haunt us—from supply chain issues to ridiculous food prices—the emotional fallout is being felt, near and far.

It’s no wonder that we’re all a little more on edge and a little quicker to snap, given the ups and downs of recent years.

For those who were teetering a little closer to the edge, maybe the pandemic pushed them over it.

For others, maybe the financial worries or emotional concerns were on their minds so much, they were a little distracted behind the wheel. Maybe they were so torqued about not getting able to go and do things like normal that when someone inadvertently cut them off in traffic, they reacted with extreme road rage. Maybe those with severe mental health issues got to the point they felt there was no hope left and took out themselves and the rest of their family.

I don’t know the reasons or the answers, but I know it’s getting scary—and I haven’t even cited suicide and drug use. I’m starting to feel like our country is one of those buildings slated for demolition. Some of the explosives have been put in place and if someone hits the right button, it’s going to implode.

We don’t have to worry about a foreign invader, we’re going to do it to ourselves.

But history also shows that Americans have stepped up before in a crisis, going back to when we were just a handful of colonies. We’d better pull together now while we still can.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.