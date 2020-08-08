DYSON COLUMN: When liquid soap starts to feel like liquid gold

When my good friend, Cathy Morefield, worked at the newspaper, we regularly compared notes on who left the bathroom without washing their hands.

Imagine how vital that information would be these days.

Not that I’ve been in the office bathroom. I haven’t set foot—or anything else—in that confined space for almost 21 weeks. (I meant the office bathroom, though I haven’t visited the office, either.)

But I have thought about how often I wash my hands. I practice it with such regularity, before getting something out of the cabinet, after getting something out of the refrigerator, before turning on the computer, after I finish for the day, it’s starting to feel like I’m preparing for an Olympic sport.

In the early days of the pandemic—which makes it sound like this has been going on for years, but it just feels that way—the bathroom and kitchen sinks at home were graced with bottles of Mrs. Meyer’s liquid hand soap. Another former co-worker, Katherine Shapleigh, introduced me to the brand with the wonderful fragrances, and it was such a treat to wash my hands in seasonal scents like “Acorn Spice” and “Iowa Pine.” The fresh smell of “Rain Water” (two words on their bottle) was great, too, and who knew “Geranium” had such a pleasant aroma?

Even though there are only two of us in the house, we were going through one 12.5-ounce bottle every week, and the stuff started to feel more like liquid gold than liquid soap. My miserly self opted for the cheaper, generic half-gallon refill for the bathrooms, but I did keep a lovely decanter of Lavender & Thyme gel for the kitchen.