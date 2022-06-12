DYSON: Improvised fun is sometimes the best

PART OF ME felt compelled to write a column about something serious, given all the weighty topics in our world.

Then, I decided that was the very reason to take a lighter tone. Plus, after a recent column about my family, a reader commented that it was “nice to read something that sounds like what normal used to be.”

I’m hopeful you’ll feel the same way as Linda Carter, who sent the kind note I just referenced.

Last week, my younger set of grandchildren, Hunter, 11, and Bella, 4, came by while their mother was at the doctor and we decided to visit a nearby park.

Skies were overcast, temperatures were in the mid-70s and we relished the chance to go up and down on the seesaw and back and forth on the swings. Hunter kept trying a newfangled set of monkey bars—three large wheels that turn as you work your way from one to the next.

Always determined to the point of being hard-headed, he didn’t stop swinging, and falling off, until he completed the course in one fluid motion.

Bella was fixated on the seesaw. Our weight difference meant she pretty much stayed up while I was down unless I bounced in place to keep her moving—which I did until my legs hurt and Hunter’s arms looked like they were stretched like Gumby’s.

We decided to take a lap around the ballfields and when we came to the volleyball net, they wanted to walk in the white sands around the court.

I said sure.

Like their Grandma, they enjoy the feeling of sand between their toes and wanted to take off their shoes. I said sure.

Then, unlike his Grandma, Hunter wanted to flop around in the sand and I didn’t want him to get the stuff all over his clothes—and in my car. I suggested he take off his shorts and just wear his boxers since they sorta look like swim trunks anyway.

He seemed a little shocked but didn’t hesitate to do so. Neither did Bella. He then pulled off his shirt and she wanted to do the same, but we thought better of that.

You probably know where this is going. Both rolled around and buried each other in the white sand as if they were on a beach in Florida or the Caribbean, not a park in southern Fauquier County where people play volleyball.

They wanted to go home and get sand toys, but we improvised instead with what I could find in the car: two plastic forks, a plastic cup and a towel to wipe off excess sand.

I don’t know how long they played, pushing the white sand into little mounds. As we sifted sand, we found rocks which we then ringed around a moat. Hunter broke a stick into small pieces and made a bridge, ramps and fence, just like I’ve seen in the Outer Banks. Bella transplanted weeds growing in the court onto her “castle” to create an outdoor garden.

In a way, it felt like a Christmas morning when kids have a better time making things out of the boxes their gifts came in, rather than playing with the presents themselves.

Of course, we smoothed out all the mounds we made which, honestly, didn’t amount to much without water. We tossed the rocks, sticks and weeds into the woods.

I figure we left the volleyball court in better shape than we found it. Even better, we made some memories, got some cute pictures and had all the good times of the beach without having to drive several hours.

