DYSON: Musing over mountain views and no-TV blues

FRANK M. WHITE’S siblings told him he’d been cooped up for too long, that he was losing it as a result of the pandemic.

I worried about the same for myself recently when our satellite went out and we were without TV for six nights. We muddled through, but the situation still sounded vaguely familiar to what White mentioned in a recent email.

He said he and his siblings were talking about growing up in the White Oak area of Stafford County. White recalled cold, clear days in the 1940s, when he could look toward the west and see the snow-capped outline of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The vista was so grand, he said, that people even named Mountain View Road in Stafford due to the view of mountains so blue.

That’s when his siblings suggested he’d been out of circulation too long. He asked if I had ever heard about the views and the name to go along with it, and my first thought was, “Frank, this was way before my time.”

I kept that to myself, though, and asked around. Nancy Moore, a former Free Lance–Star editor who manages the Virginiana Room at the Central Rappahannock Regional Library and remembers just about everything that’s worth remembering, said she recalled hearing about the views, but couldn’t confirm if that’s where the Mountain View name originated.