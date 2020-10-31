DYSON: Musing over mountain views and no-TV blues

FRANK M. WHITE’S siblings told him he’d been cooped up for too long, that he was losing it as a result of the pandemic.
I worried about the same for myself recently when our satellite went out and we were without TV for six nights. We muddled through, but the situation still sounded vaguely familiar to what White mentioned in a recent email.
He said he and his siblings were talking about growing up in the White Oak area of Stafford County. White recalled cold, clear days in the 1940s, when he could look toward the west and see the snow-capped outline of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The vista was so grand, he said, that people even named Mountain View Road in Stafford due to the view of mountains so blue.
That’s when his siblings suggested he’d been out of circulation too long. He asked if I had ever heard about the views and the name to go along with it, and my first thought was, “Frank, this was way before my time.”
I kept that to myself, though, and asked around. Nancy Moore, a former Free Lance–Star editor who manages the Virginiana Room at the Central Rappahannock Regional Library and remembers just about everything that’s worth remembering, said she recalled hearing about the views, but couldn’t confirm if that’s where the Mountain View name originated.
White and I wondered if the newspaper’s faithful readers might have a clue—and if so, could they email him at
fmwhit@cox.net? No phone calls, please. There’s too much going on this week, and I wouldn’t be able to respond.
Besides, White wants evidence in writing, so he can wave it in his siblings’ faces and say he told them so.
Living in the midst of a pandemic does strange things to people. When a message on our TV screen suddenly appeared, announcing the satellite wasn’t receiving a signal, we didn’t panic … much.
I’ve been working from home, mostly, since mid-March, and there are days I don’t leave the yard. We don’t watch that much television anyway, but having the choice to turn it off is different than having no choice at all.
What I do enjoy are 90 minutes each evening with David Muir, Pat Sajak and Alex Trebek. After them, the choices go downhill quickly, even though the satellite provides hundreds of options. Most are lousy ones.
When the boob tube was silenced, we turned to CDs to temper the unbelievable quietness.
The mixture was fun—Diana Krall and Ray Charles, the soul group Tavares and the Welsh crooner Tom Jones, Tony Bennett and his latest choice of a duet partner—but it got to the point that if I heard Patsy Cline say she was “Crazy” one more time, I would go bonkers myself.
I did crossword puzzles and read a couple of Nora Roberts books. I worked on crafts, feeling ever-so-grateful to people who brought me corks after I mentioned I’m making silly little things with them. When the weekend rolled around, I did lots of cooking.
As the seventh day without TV arrived, we were glad to see the technician pull into the drive, on time and with a van full of equipment. We turned on the TV to show him the message, and within 15 minutes, he had replaced the satellite disc.
Once more, the chatter of voices filled the living room.
I listened for a few seconds, then reached for the remote to turn it off.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!