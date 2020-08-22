DYSON: Summer clouds bring 'big sky' moments

If every dark cloud has a silver lining, then maybe one upside of COVID-19 is that Mother Nature has given us a beautiful show this summer, featuring some of the puffiest cotton-ball type clouds imaginable.
Or have summer skies always been so brilliant and I never noticed, except when we were chilling at the beach?
It was thoughts of sandy shores that prompted me to contemplate clouds. We didn’t make our annual trek to the Outer Banks because of the virus, and my companion, Lou, mentioned that the clouds above our home resemble what we normally see at the beach.
I took that as a Muhammad-and-the-mountain kind of thing, and it made me feel better about having to cancel our vacation.
In lieu of beach memories, we’ve taken dozens of photos in which clouds were the star attraction. While walking uphill one evening around sunset, a shaft of light pierced the overcast sky so suddenly, I expected a chorus from “The Lion King” to start singing: “It’s the circle of life.”
Remnants of the sandstorm over the Sahara blew overhead in late June, and the moon highlighted what looked like rows of browned mini marshmallows.
Photos of everyday farm fields have turned into possible calendar pictures when framed by a crisp blue sky and dotted with dozens of white clouds.
I asked others if this summer has brought an abundance of picturesque clouds, and local scenic photographer Buddy Secor agreed that storms, coupled with heat and humidity, have created some awesome “big sky” moments.
He shared a few examples of orange-colored mushroom-shaped clouds that looked like an atom bomb’s aftermath or the silhouette of a lone tree in a field, set against a sea of puffy white.
Likewise, David Abbou of the Rappahannock Astronomy Club passed along a sunset shot, taken right after a summer storm, in which the skies were a blend of smoky orange.
He believes the stalled weather fronts over the area, along with intense humidity, have produced interesting cloud formations. He doesn’t know if there are necessarily more of them this year, or just more people looking around because they’re not caught up in the daily commute.
Abbou said he’s always got an eye on the sky.
“We amateur astronomers always look skyward, especially at night, because it’s simply good for the mind and soul to contemplate the heavens and our place in it,” he said, “and because it’s ingrained in our DNA.”
Fellow astronomer and optometrist, Dr. Myron Wasiuta, said the same: that each day and night sky “is like a fingerprint, no two are the same.”
To make things official, I checked in with the National Weather Service and talked to a meteorologist who couldn’t support my theory that this has been an extraordinary summer for clouds. Jeremy Geiger (just like the counter) at the office in Sterling agreed various factors contribute to the ever-changing formation of clouds each day.
He said it’s true that weather system fronts tend to be weaker in the summer and don’t move through as quickly, so ones that stall hover over an area and produce the kind of clouds we’ve noticed.
Geiger did agree that meteorologists are as enthusiastic about puffy clouds as we amateur photographers—and I mean myself, not those whose work illustrates my words.
“We take pictures of clouds all the time,” he said. “We’re all just weather nerds.”
He thought it was great that more people are looking up instead of being absorbed by the daily rat race called commuting. And for that, we have a virus to thank.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
