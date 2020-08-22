DYSON: Summer clouds bring 'big sky' moments

If every dark cloud has a silver lining, then maybe one upside of COVID-19 is that Mother Nature has given us a beautiful show this summer, featuring some of the puffiest cotton-ball type clouds imaginable.

Or have summer skies always been so brilliant and I never noticed, except when we were chilling at the beach?

It was thoughts of sandy shores that prompted me to contemplate clouds. We didn’t make our annual trek to the Outer Banks because of the virus, and my companion, Lou, mentioned that the clouds above our home resemble what we normally see at the beach.

I took that as a Muhammad-and-the-mountain kind of thing, and it made me feel better about having to cancel our vacation.

In lieu of beach memories, we’ve taken dozens of photos in which clouds were the star attraction. While walking uphill one evening around sunset, a shaft of light pierced the overcast sky so suddenly, I expected a chorus from “The Lion King” to start singing: “It’s the circle of life.”

Remnants of the sandstorm over the Sahara blew overhead in late June, and the moon highlighted what looked like rows of browned mini marshmallows.

Photos of everyday farm fields have turned into possible calendar pictures when framed by a crisp blue sky and dotted with dozens of white clouds.

I asked others if this summer has brought an abundance of picturesque clouds, and local scenic photographer Buddy Secor agreed that storms, coupled with heat and humidity, have created some awesome “big sky” moments.