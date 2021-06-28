Earnhardt blossoms into multimedia personality

“I was terrified,” Earnhardt told The Associated Press of the assignment. “But they give me the tools and if I do the work and study and prepare, I can do OK. I can make it work.”

Earnhardt took the NBC Sports job after his 2017 retirement because the network earned his trust during early talks. Earnhardt would be reunited in the booth with his former crew chief Steve Letarte, and NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood assured him the network had his back.

“Sam told me when he hired me, he said, ‘I’ll never put you in a position to fail,’ ” Earnhardt said. “That was such a great thing to hear from somebody. I’m trusting somebody to not put me somewhere I’m not ready. I’ve been in some scary situations but I have the support, and that gives you the confidence to get out there and do things, to put yourself out there, where probably 10 years ago I’d have turned and run away.”

The media industry wasn’t entirely new to Earnhardt: Dirty Mo Media, an original content and production company, began in 2013 with the “Dale Jr. Download” podcast, which now airs on NBCSN and has grown into a valuable forum for the industry. The guests are all chosen by Earnhardt, who treasures their stories and racing lore.