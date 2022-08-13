FROM THE GUT: Ask your doctor if you still need acid blockers

“TO PPI or not to PPI? That is the question”—said no one, ever.

As an intern, I recall a lecture I received from a cardiologist: “Dr. Hardy … there are only two reasons to give someone a medication. Either it is going to prolong their life, or it’s going to improve their life. If it’s not helping, then why are you giving it?” He actually said more than this, but I’m pretty sure they won’t let me use profanity in this article.

Medical school was all about learning which medications to start. Years later I’m actually happy to see that physicians are now getting guidance on how to remove medications.

Back in medical school in the early 2000s, we were being taught that nobody should be on steroids forever and that we should always be trying to taper these off. Now, in 2022, the American Gastroenterological Association has set forth guidelines on de-prescribing proton pump inhibitors. Yes, you know what these PPIs are, they’re the acid blockers, the “purple pill” that either you or someone you know was given in 2007 for their heartburn.

The new recommendations are that all patients taking a PPI should have a periodic review of their condition to see if it’s still needed. Even if it’s needed there should be an effort to get people on the lowest effective dose.

If 20mg daily works, then why are you taking 40 milligrams? If 40mg once a day works, then why are you taking it twice a day? There are a few conditions (Barrett’s esophagus, severe esophagitis, pulmonary fibrosis, etc.) where patients may need to remain on these permanently to prevent disease progression.

The decision to stop these medications should really be based on the lack of any good indication for their use, not for fear of side effects—despite highly publicized associations—it turns out that these are actually pretty safe medications compared to some of the things I see in patient’s med lists. And people rarely consider the side effects of not taking these medications—if they’re truly needed—frequent heartburn, esophageal strictures, esophageal cancer, etc., etc.

If you’ve been on an acid blocker medication for several years it may be time to ask your physician if you still need it, or if you can lower the dose. If it’s not helping with anything then why are you taking it?