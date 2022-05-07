FROM THE GUT: What can you do to decrease your risk of cancer?

THE Spring 2022 Obesity Medicine Association meeting was held in Atlanta from April 29 through May 1. Several lectures drew my attention, but one piqued my curiosity.

The presenter was Dr. Jason Fung—famous for popularizing the concept of intermittent fasting in recent years. The title of the presentation was “Nutrition and Cancer.” So, what insights did Dr. Fung have to share?

One concept is that lifestyle-associated cancers have been on the rise for several decades. Leading the pack of causes is (drumroll, please) tobacco.

A close second is adult diet/obesity. Certainly there were others on the list, such as sedentary lifestyle, family history and prescription drugs, but these were each responsible for less than 5% of lifestyle associated cancers.

Tobacco and adult diet/obesity were both about 30%! (The obvious advice that most of you are aware of is, don’t smoke.) Lots of us already don’t smoke, but all of us eat. So, what are we eating that’s responsible for 30% of preventable cancers? The room grew silent …

Not enough fiber and too much fat?

Wrong. The Nurse’s Health Study that followed 88,000 women for 16 years concluded that adopting a diet low in fat and high in fiber, fruits and vegetables did not influence the risk of colorectal adenomas (felt to be the beginning of colon cancer).

Red meat?

Wrong. A 2016 meta-analysis in the Journal of the American Medical Association did show that processed red meat seems to push us toward cancer. Unprocessed red meat really didn’t have much impact. The problem with trying to blame red meat is that total red meat consumption (processed and unprocessed) has decreased since the late 1970s—probably related to our misguided fear of fat. While total red meat consumption has decreased, the incidence of cancer has increased during the same period, so, red meat isn’t the problem for lifestyle-associated cancers.

Not enough vitamins?

Wrong. Studies looking at supplementing vitamins A, B, C, D, E, omega-3s and selenium have failed to show a decrease in the incidence of cancer.

In fact, the studies Dr. Fung highlighted showed that taking extra vitamins might be bad for cancer because vitamins might help facilitate growth of the cancer.

What part of the diet does predispose to cancer?

There is increased cancer risk with increasing body mass index.

It appears that 35% of colorectal cancers in men and 21% of colon cancers in women may be due to obesity.

Dr. Fung explained further that it’s not having obesity that is the problem, it’s the high levels of insulin that occur in people who have obesity.

Studies have shown that breast cancer cells have more insulin receptors than normal breast tissue—this is important because insulin is a growth factor (it tells cells to grow). Cancer is basically unregulated growth, so the last thing we want to do is to tell cancer cells to grow.

What conditions have high levels of insulin? Obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

What’s the best way, in Dr. Fung’s research, to lower your insulin levels?

Intermittent fasting. While I enjoy eating way too much to imagine purposefully going 16 hours with no food, it turns out that eating a low-carb or keto-style diet can also lower insulin levels. Dr. Sarah Hallberg did lots of research looking at this eating style with Virta Health (virtahealth.com) and their reversal of Type 2 diabetes.

The data is there. What are you gonna do about it?

Dr. Allan L. Hardy, who recently joined Fall Hill Gastroenterology, is board-certified in internal medicine, gastroenterology and obesity medicine.