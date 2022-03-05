HEALTH MATTERS: Remember to give yourself time to adjust and connect with others

MARCH 2022 marks the two-year anniversary of the very first COVID-19 case being identified in Virginia.

Two years—wow. Some days it feels like it’s been much longer since we first heard about SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. These past two years certainly have taken a toll on us, haven’t they? Well, there is, finally, some very good reasons to start exhaling. First, the great news about our health district’s metrics. Since our winter cases peaked the week of Dec. 26, 2021, we have seen a 95 percent decline as of this week. Our local hospitals are no longer overwhelmed, which is more good news. With more and more people getting vaccinated and receiving their COVID-19 booster doses, there are fewer in our communities who are at risk for severe illness and hospitalization. We have come a long way.

One question that comes up a lot for us at RAHD is about continuing to mask when we are not actually required to. Bottom line: You don’t need a mandate to wear a mask. If masking-up in public makes you feel safer and more comfortable, wear your mask. Are you still protected if you are the only person in a public space wearing one? Absolutely, if you’re masking correctly. (For more info, go to cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/about-face-coverings.html.) The CDC’s recommendation for areas of “low” community level COVID-19 transmission risk states, “Wear a mask based on your personal preference, informed by your personal level of risk.”

The past two years have felt like a long and not-so-fun roller coaster ride. We may feel shaky for a while. It’s important to remember that each of us has spent two years adjusting to a “new normal,” so we should be patient with others—and with ourselves.

Some people, especially those who have lost loved ones, may struggle to cope. And some may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. Signs of PTSD include overwhelming sadness, fear or anger; flashbacks; nightmares; avoiding loved ones; and distorted thoughts. If you recognize these signs in yourself or someone else, please seek mental health treatment.

COVID numbers started dropping just in time for more worries to arise. War in Ukraine brings new tensions and anxieties. It’s important to keep an eye on your mental well-being—and that of the people closest to you. Find time to unwind and to turn off the news and social media notifications. Take advantage of the warmer weather by getting outside and taking deep breaths while enjoying fresh air and sunshine. Make time to connect with others in ways that uplift you.

Mary Chamberlin is the public information officer for the Rappahannock Area Health District. Amy Umble is communications coordinator for Rappahannock Area Community Services Board. Both organizations serve Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.