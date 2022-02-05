HEALTH MATTERS: This February, let's rekindle kindness

A sign hangs in our window, with a myriad of positive phrases like “stronger together” and “stay safe.” My (Amy’s) then 7-year-old daughter created the sign at the beginning of the pandemic. At the time, most of the world seemed to agree with her positive sentiments. We clapped for health care workers in the evenings, drew hearts and rainbows on windows and sidewalks and shrugged off sacrifices that seemed short-term.

Two years later, we’re exhausted, divided, anxious. We no longer feel like “we’re all in this together” and we’ve moved beyond hearts and rainbows. But February is a time when we think more about love and friendship, hope and kindness. Hearts seem to appear everywhere. Let’s use this time to focus on kindness. When you think about others, you’re helping yourself. Kindness is shown to boost mental health, wellbeing and confidence. It doesn’t take a lot of effort to reap rewards, either. Start with small acts of kindness—call or text that friend you’ve been thinking about, pay a compliment to a coworker, follow a charity on social media.

Keeping yourself and your community physically healthy in the midst of a pandemic is also an act of kindness. Making sure you are up to date on your COVID-19 vaccinations is the first of many layers of not only keeping yourself healthy, but in protecting others. Why does it matter if we’re fully vaccinated and boosted if we know now that it’s not just the unvaccinated who can be infected by the virus that causes COVID? Studies have shown that vaccinated individuals may clear the virus faster, have lower levels of virus overall, and have less time with very high levels of virus present. Those who are fully vaccinated are likely to be less contagious and are at a lower risk of severe illness that may lead to hospitalization and death—a win for ourselves and those around us.