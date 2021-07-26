JOHNSTON: Fast forward to fall

A change in your outlook
is about to take place.
On Monday morning, you will start thinking that summer is about over and you’ll begin putting yourself in a fall mode.
Yes, I know that officially we still have seven more weeks of summer left, but that makes no difference. When August comes, we start thinking autumn.
Already, Walmart and other department stores have school supplies everywhere and merchants started putting out fall clothes before the last fireworks display concluded on the Fourth of July.
Three weeks ago, we laughed that stores were rushing the season. By Monday, we’ll be rushing to those same stores to shop for fall.
School starts in August. Fifty years ago, all schools opened after Labor Day, but now some districts start classes the second week of August. Traditional summers—June, July and August—are no more, especially for schoolchildren.
These days, everyone—parents and kids—starts thinking school when August arrives. When you start thinking school, you start thinking autumn. That’s just the way it is.
But it is not just the beginning of school that makes us start thinking autumn when August arrives. It has always been like that. Even in past times when school started in September, people began thinking about the coming fall and winter when the first day of August rolled around.
By the first of August, all the beans and tomatoes had been canned, the kraut and preserves had been made and the potatoes were dug and in baskets in the root cellar. Most of the hay had been made and was either in the barn loft on in stacks on the hill.
For all intents and purposes, summer was over and all that was left was to cut and shock the corn in early September and dry the apples in October.
August is a unique month, the only month of the year that does not have a single holiday. There are no important sporting events in August: no World Series, no NBA playoffs, no important horse races. In truth, the month is pretty dull. Oh, there might be a college football game or two at the end of August, but that’s about it. Yep, dull is the word.
About the only exciting things that happen in August are hurricanes. The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season nears in late August and occasionally the East Coast gets walloped.
Other than an occasional tropical system, there is not even much weather in August. Thunderstorms are not that intense and, for the most part, tornado season is over. About the biggest weather maker in August is an occasional heatwave.
One depressing fact about August is that we lose about an hour of daylight. On the first of the month, the sun goes down at 8:23 p.m., but by the end of August, Old Sol disappears over the horizon just past 7:30. In other words, this Sunday, it will not get fully dark until about 9 p.m. On Aug. 31, it will be dark by 8:20.
By the end of August, some trees such as dogwoods will be starting to change color and squirrels will start cutting hickory nuts.
Yes, there are big changes that take place in August and our outlook turns from summer to fall. None of these changes, save maybe a hurricane, is exciting, but they are changes none the same.
And mentally those changes will start taking place Monday. Yes, I know Aug. 1 is Sunday, but we really won’t start thinking about them until Monday. For some reason, our attitudes don’t change dramatically on weekends.
But on Monday, we’ll start wondering where the summer went and whether we have time for one more weekend at the beach. Parents will get in a panic over school clothes and supplies and kids will prepare to go back into the classroom.
July is all summer, but August turns into fall. It is a whole new ball game, at least mentally.
Yep. All you really have left of summer is four days. Enjoy them. August will change everything.
Donnie Johnston: djohn40330@aol.com