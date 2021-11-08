JOHNSTON: Many school desks were empty on first day of hunting season

You wanted to grab those pigtails and give them a good yank. Little did this girl know that she might be ruining her future social life, that no matter how beautiful and voluptuous she became when she reached high school, no hunter in that class would take her to the prom.

At least that’s what all the boys in that class felt at that moment. But voluptuousness has a way of fogging the male memory, so maybe she might one day get a date. But for the moment, she was a miserable little tattletale and she would get some hard looks on the playground during recess.

Fortunately, Mrs. Jones already knew that Johnny had played hooky the day before, so she didn’t press the issue. “Just worry about yourself and let me worry about Johnny,” she might say. Perhaps her own son, who was in another class, had also skipped school to go hunting.

The first day of hunting season “itis” finally got so bad that by the time we were in high school the Board of Education just gave up and declared the second Monday in November a teacher work day. That made it easier on teachers, who then didn’t have to give and grade make-up work for the boys who skipped school to hunt.