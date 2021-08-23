JOHNSTON: Old-time revivals in the country meant sweat and salvation

Following the offering, the pastor introduced the visiting preacher with accolades befitting his reputation. The visitor, of course, dismissed those accolades with some sort of joke and then got down to business.

The visitor then took off his coat, also making some comical remark about the heat, and rolled up his sleeves. He then took off his watch and placed it face up on the podium. This was to remind him not to preach beyond the 9 o’clock hour (revival services always started at 8).

As the old Neil Diamond song “Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show” goes, the visiting minister would start “soft and low … but when he lets go, half the valley shakes.” With sudden hand gestures and occasional looks up toward heaven, this man of God, dripping with sweat, would move back and forth across the pulpit admonishing sinners and offering salvation.

Occasionally he might look down at his watch, but if the sermon was good and the congregation was caught up in his message, the preacher might go on until 9:30 or even later. If he paused briefly and heard some old man snoring, however, he paid attention to his time piece.