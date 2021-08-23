JOHNSTON: Old-time revivals in the country meant sweat and salvation

Old-time revivals in country Baptist churches were really special occasions.
I don’t know how far back Baptist revivals go, but I suspect they were the second rite instituted into the church, right after covered dish dinners.
They don’t have old-time revivals anymore. Oh, some churches may claim that they do, but the atmosphere isn’t the same. Times and Baptists have changed.
Old-time revivals were almost always held in late July and August when there was a pause in country life. The women were about finished with the canning, the menfolk were between the second cutting of hay and corn shocking time and the children hadn’t gone back to school. These were days when the people could relax a bit and spend every night for one or two weeks in church.
Yes, the Dog Days of July and August were prime time for country Baptist revivals, a time when the land was often so parched and dry that the opening prayer usually included a plea for rain.
These days, almost every sanctuary is air-conditioned, but 75 or 100 years ago the only moving air in the church came from the mouth of the preacher (which often added to the heat) and cardboard fans—usually donated from a local funeral home—that the faithful moved back and forth in front of their faces to provide some relief from the heat.
When you attended a country Baptist revival in late July or August, you sweated (although the women may have preferred to perspire). But that was OK, because after praying for rain, the host preacher joked, “If you think this is hot, just imagine what hell is like.”
That statement may have provoked a chuckle from the men and women sitting on hard wooden pews, but it was, in fact, meant as a segue into the hellfire and brimstone sermon that would come after the offering was collected.
A country Baptist revival featured a visiting minister, someone who lived at least three or four counties away, a man none of the congregation knew and hopefully had never heard preach.
The visiting preacher “took supper” each night with a prominent family from the congregation. If you had status in the church, either by righteousness or financial contribution, you were asked to host the visiting preacher.
Often the church’s pastor went along, too, perhaps just to make sure some deacon didn’t sweet talk the visitor into taking the regular preacher’s job. That happened to my great-grandfather. He stayed home sick one night and the next day found himself voted out.
Revival weeks were nerve-racking times for old laying hens and unwanted roosters because it is a well-known fact that Baptist preachers have a pronounced affinity for the taste of fried chicken. Hosting families knew what to serve.
Following the offering, the pastor introduced the visiting preacher with accolades befitting his reputation. The visitor, of course, dismissed those accolades with some sort of joke and then got down to business.
The visitor then took off his coat, also making some comical remark about the heat, and rolled up his sleeves. He then took off his watch and placed it face up on the podium. This was to remind him not to preach beyond the 9 o’clock hour (revival services always started at 8).
As the old Neil Diamond song “Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show” goes, the visiting minister would start “soft and low … but when he lets go, half the valley shakes.” With sudden hand gestures and occasional looks up toward heaven, this man of God, dripping with sweat, would move back and forth across the pulpit admonishing sinners and offering salvation.
Occasionally he might look down at his watch, but if the sermon was good and the congregation was caught up in his message, the preacher might go on until 9:30 or even later. If he paused briefly and heard some old man snoring, however, he paid attention to his time piece.
Prior to the invitation hymn, the preacher lowered his voice and during prayer following an inspirational sermon it was so quiet that you could hear the crickets and an occasional whip-poor-will outside the open windows.
Revivals, which often began with a “homecoming” Sunday-after-church dinner, could be of indeterminate length. At Gourdvine Baptist Church in 1857, an evangelist showed up out of the blue one day and for 12 straight days there were two sermons each day.
Revivals were big events and drew people from miles away. Usually there was also at least one undertaker in the audience, since many of those attending were elderly.
At Gourdvine in 1918, the Rev. Sam Morgan, my great-great-uncle, brought 67 sinners to salvation in six days, this in a church whose congregation numbered less than 100. Yes, a country Baptist revival drew people from all over.
But such events are no more. Most Baptist churches no longer even have revivals and those that do hold them in air-conditioned comfort.
Back in the day, the heat of August and the hellfire and brimstone from the pulpit kept the congregation sweating.
The only comfort, the evangelist in the pulpit reminded the congregation, would come from above.
And from those cardboard funeral parlor fans.
