JOHNSTON: Remembering classic, cool cars of the 1950s

My first car was a 1956 Chrysler Windsor. It was about a block long and had a trunk so spacious that it could have held a cord of wood.

I bought it for $200. I still have the receipt. I walked to work at my radio station job for six months to come up with the cash. It may have been 10 years old and was far different that the sports cars several of my friends were driving, but it was mine and it was better than walking home three miles on a cold, dark winter’s night.

A friend and I were discussing those old 1950s cars recently and remembering how different things were back then. Some elements of driving in those days seem gone forever, but once in a while you see some feature that is coming back.

My daughter and her husband bought a new van a month or so ago and it has a push- button transmission. Guess what? My old 1956 Chrysler had a push-button transmission. It also had air-conditioning, something that none of my friends’ cars had.

My great uncle had a 1947 DeSoto and it had a transmission that could either be automatic or manual. I have never seen one like it before or since.

Cars from the late 1940s were more rounded and compact (there were no automobiles produced during World War II). They held on to the styles of the 1930s.