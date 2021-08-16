JOHNSTON: Remembering classic, cool cars of the 1950s

My first car was a 1956 Chrysler Windsor. It was about a block long and had a trunk so spacious that it could have held a cord of wood.
I bought it for $200. I still have the receipt. I walked to work at my radio station job for six months to come up with the cash. It may have been 10 years old and was far different that the sports cars several of my friends were driving, but it was mine and it was better than walking home three miles on a cold, dark winter’s night.
A friend and I were discussing those old 1950s cars recently and remembering how different things were back then. Some elements of driving in those days seem gone forever, but once in a while you see some feature that is coming back.
My daughter and her husband bought a new van a month or so ago and it has a push- button transmission. Guess what? My old 1956 Chrysler had a push-button transmission. It also had air-conditioning, something that none of my friends’ cars had.
My great uncle had a 1947 DeSoto and it had a transmission that could either be automatic or manual. I have never seen one like it before or since.
Cars from the late 1940s were more rounded and compact (there were no automobiles produced during World War II). They held on to the styles of the 1930s.
But when the 1950s rolled around, things changed. Americans were becoming more affluent and their vehicles reflected their new lifestyle. Cars got longer and more impressive looking and the richer you got, the longer your car.
I watched a 1958 “Perry Mason” show the other night and this prominent Los Angeles lawyer was driving around in a big old Cadillac, a vehicle befitting his stature in the community.
There was an unspoken pecking order in those days. Working-class men drove either a Ford or a Chevrolet (there were sometimes fights over which was the best). Those who worked in administrative positions might drive a Chrysler, which was a distinctive step up from a Ford or Chevrolet.
If you had made it big, however, you wanted either a Cadillac or a Lincoln Continental. Driving one of those cars meant that you had definitely made it.
Today trucks are cool, but in the 1950s, only farmers or those who needed such a vehicle for their business drove a truck. Driving a truck immediately marked you as a redneck.
There were a few people who drove foreign cars, but they were seen as being a bit weird. Renault was the principal foreign car back then. Volkswagen was German and still too associated with Hitler. Remember that World War II had been over for a less than a decade.
In the 1950s, it was a law in most states that the owner must have his registration card on his steering column, held in place with a small spring. If you wanted to see who owned a car you just opened the door and looked at the registration. If you watch any old private eye movie, you’ll see this practice often.
But how could the private eye open a locked car door to see inside? Nobody (well, very few) locked their cars in those days. Often owners just left the keys in the ignition, too, especially in small towns.
That way, if your vehicle was in somebody’s way the other guy could just move your car to get by. Some 1950s cars even had ignition extensions that you could turn to start the car even without a key. Moving a car was no big deal in those days. Today you’d be arrested for it.
You never heard of children or dogs getting overheated in a parked car back in those days either and there was a very good reason. No one (practically no one) had air-conditioning and on a hot day, you rode down the highway with your windows down (250 air-conditioning—doing 50 mph with two windows down).
It was the same when you parked. If there was no reason to lock the car, there was no reason to roll up the windows. Let the wind blow through to give the inhabitants some air.
Then, too, people didn’t carry dogs around then like they do now. Dogs stayed home—unless you were going hunting. Then they rode in the trunk (there was plenty of air). That’s just the way it was.
As for kids, well, country children usually had learned to drive by the time they were 10, so almost any farm boy or girl could move the car to a shady spot if it got too hot.
Some of us even remember going to a service station, where an attendant pumped your gas, checked your oil and cleaned your windshield. Try getting service like that today.
Yep, times have changed. Now all the cars look the same and there are so many thieves among us that we have to lock our vehicles even outside our homes.
And pickups are cool, even for teenagers.
Who would have ever thought?
Donnie Johnston: