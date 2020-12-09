KEN PERROTTE: Department of Wildlife Resources partners with artisans

Wilcox said a new collaboration launched Wednesday with Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Inc., a small business based in Richmond.

“Many people may wonder why we’re partnering with a coffee company,” he said. I answered that question for him noting that most hunters I know often bring an insulated thermos or mug of hot coffee into the deer or duck blind with them every frosty morning. Coffee and hunters go together like shotshells and shotguns.

“We bought a mug and are pairing it up with the coffee in terms of sales,” Wilcox said. “All proceeds will go to a program called Beyond Boundaries which connects kids with disabilities to the outdoors. It’s a cause marketing effort with 100% of the revenues going to the program.”

Wilcox encourages artisans who fit in just about every niche to consider collaborating with DWR.

“Do you fit that local maker profile with a shared passion of the outdoors? Are you giving back to your community to inspire that connection to nature or just to make others better?” he asked. If so, go to VirginiaWildlife.gov/partnerships to get the conversation started.

To see the current lineup of partnered products, check out license.gooutdoorsvirginia.com/Shop/Inventory.

New Access Fee