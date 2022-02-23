KEN PERROTTE: Don't fall for online license scams

“HELLO Kenneth. While most hunters will be planning for the spring, we know you’re still eager to get outdoors. This season, scope out a different target using advanced technology to take on the predators. The ‘BLANK’ App is easy to use with the latest in reliable data.”

If you are a licensed Virginia hunter, odds are you have been getting persistent emails leading off with a message like the one quoted above that pushes you to download a hunting-related app. The email shows up in your inbox with a header that begins “VA Dept of Wildlife DWR Hunting Info.” A Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources logo is listed right next to the logo of the app that’s being pushed.

Don’t fall for it.

The company pushing this app, apparently based in Ontario, Canada, is one of several reportedly trying to confuse or dupe hunters into downloading apps or directing them to bogus license sales points.

Virginia DWR recently issued a notice to license holders stating: “Over the last few years, the Department has noticed multiple online sites claiming to sell DWR fishing and hunting licenses. These sites will end up taking your money and sending you a fraudulent license, or worse, no license at all. DWR has taken appropriate actions against these companies and will continue to do so as they come to their attention. They appreciate the public’s help in letting them know that these organizations are out there.”

The last one listed is the source of most of my inbox spam related to this stuff.

I asked DWR Director Ryan Brown how these people get our contact info. He replied: “We don’t sell it. That information is releasable under FOIA (Freedom of Information Act); we periodically get requests and the law requires us to release our hunter/angler licensee lists.”

Brown said such FOIAs are not unusual, but added, “What is new, at least to DWR, is people using that information to pose as us or our partners.”

Brown said DWR is working with the Office of the Attorney General about this issue.

I tried to directly ask this company about their intentions, filling out the “contact us” form on its website. I wrote, “Are you intentionally trying to make it appear as if you are affiliated with, partnered with or otherwise endorsed by state fish and wildlife agencies in the United States? Your weekly emails have an address seemingly designed to influence people to believe that as well as your use of state agency logos. So, what’s the deal?”

To which I persistently received a message stating, “There was an error trying to send your message. Please try again later.”

Something smells.

Brown said DWR and the Office of the Attorney General gets the same message when it tries to reach out, noting, “There’s not a ready way to get in touch with anybody.”

There are only two official websites where fishing and hunting licenses can be purchased, gooutdoorsvirginia.com and dwr.virginia.gov. Licenses can also be purchased on the Go Outdoors Virginia mobile app or at a local vendor. For more information, contact DWR at 804/367-1000.

NWTF Winners and Honorees

The National Wild Turkey Federation held its annual national convention and sport show in Nashville last week, honoring people making a difference in conservation and showing exceptional skill in turkey calling and callmaking.

Front Royal resident Matthew Presley, 19, won his fifth Grand National Calling Competition’s Intermediate Division (ages 16-20) Championship with a score of 372.5. He’s dominated the intermediate and junior divisions in recent years, winning three junior titles and now, two intermediate crowns.

His older brother Tyler competes in the senior division. While not placing this year, Tyler “made the cut” into the finals in both the Friction and Senior Open Divisions.

Contestants make multiple calls while on stage, typically yelps, cutting of an excited hen, fly-down cackles, kee kee runs, clucks and purrs, and more. Expert judges rate the calls.

The big prize, the Senior Division Championship, was won by Pennsylvanian Matt Van Cise, a perennial strong finisher in NWTF calling events.

In the Grand National Callmaker Competition, Timothy Oldham Jr. of Indiana is the Earl Mickel Award winner, given to the callmaker of the year.” Oldham, another enduring champ, created an astonishing decorative box call that featured a turkey poult on a log surrounded by a lifelike eastern diamondback rattlesnake.

The Franklin County Longbeards Chapter was among three chapters recognized for achievements helping the NWTF’s meet its Save the Habitat. Save the Hunt. Initiative goals. The chapter’s JAKES event for youth received a membership achievement award. The chapter staged fundraisers that allowed it to offer free memberships to all 196 youngsters who attended the JAKES event.

The Virginia state chapter received a second place L.A. Dixon Jr., Memorial Outstanding Chapter Award (a Grand Slam Club Award) for its contributions to the NWTF mission.

Robin Clark, a Charlottesville resident who has coordinated Virginia’s Wheelin’ Sportsmen programs for nearly 20 years, received a Roger M. Latham Sportsman Wild Turkey Service Award for his decades of service. These awards are given to members who are not employed as professional wildlife managers but have made significant contributions to wild turkey conservation.

Ray “Bear” Davidson of Virginia’s Piedmont Area Chapter and the state chapter vice president was elected to the NWTF National Board of Directors.

Benelli USA received the NWTF’s Corporate Achievement Award.