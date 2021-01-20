KEN PERROTTE: Sunday hunting remains a loaded state issue

John Culclasure of the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation was the only person allowed to testify for the bill, offering facts and history concerning its merits.

Virginia is not a one-size-fits-all situation when it comes to hunting. Seasons vary widely based on geography. Seasons in the western part of the commonwealth are much shorter than those east of the Blue Ridge. Those western portions, incidentally, contain about 2 million acres of public land.

This continued denial to public lands on Sundays represents a huge failure in the “R3” effort, a nationwide movement to recruit, retain or reactivate hunters – the people who pay for conservation in this country. No one has more skin in the game than hunters when it comes to investing resources.

It is a travesty that only people who own or lease land or pay hunt club dues get to hunt every day.

The last ‘Blue Law”