KEN PERROTTE: Talk, but little progress in General Assembly on hunting bills

Gooditis’ bill failed on a 4-2 vote. Prior to the vote on HB 1176, Ransone said inexperienced landowners who don’t know what they’re doing are buying snares and causing problems. “I think we’ll have problems moving forward if we don’t do something now,” she said. Both of her bills failed to report.

Correction

In last week’s column, I made an error regarding Virginia’s first elk hunting opportunity, writing that one of the six antlered elk tags available is guaranteed for a nonresident. That is inaccurate. There is no guarantee.

Per the lottery drawing rules, no more than one, or 10%, whichever is greater, of all elk hunting licenses allotted each year through the lottery will be awarded to nonresidents. This means a single nonresident has a chance at getting drawn. If a nonresident is drawn, no additional nonresident tags are awarded.

The hunt is Oct. 8-14, 2022. Five lottery tags are available. The application window is Feb. 1 – March 30. Applicants pay non-refundable fees of $15 and $20 depending on residency. Lottery winners must then purchase an elk hunting license at $40 for Virginia residents and $400 for nonresidents. Winners will be notified by May 30.