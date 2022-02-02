KEN PERROTTE: Talk, but little progress in General Assembly on hunting bills

AN AMBITIOUS agenda at Wednesday’s meeting of the Virginia General Assembly’s House Natural Resources Sub-Committee yielded considerable discussion but no traction for any of the proposed hunting and trapping related bills.
The subcommittee, chaired by Delegate James E. Edmunds, II (R-60), considered several bills, including his own HB 111 allowing Sunday hunting on state wildlife management areas. No one spoke in opposition to this legislation, but it failed to report on a 3-3 vote (a tie equates to a loss).
What this means for Senator J. Chapman Petersen’s (D-34) SB 8, which enables Sunday hunting on all public lands, including WMAs and national forests, is up for speculation. Chapman’s bill easily passed the full Senate on a bipartisan vote and now moves to the House of Delegates. When Delegate R. Lee Ware (R-65), current chairman of the House Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources Committee chaired the House Natural Resources Sub-Committee, that committee was where prior year Sunday hunting bills were killed. Hunters statewide, especially those limited to weekend hunting and relying on public lands, should watch this closely.
Another closely watched bill was HB 1247 by Delegate Mark L. Keam (D-35). It would’ve banned cash or prize-paying contests or competitions related to hunting coyotes or other fur-bearing animals. Edmunds, who said he participates in nighttime predator hunting, offered a “friendly” amendment, limiting the competitions to coyotes, a designated non-native nuisance species. Competitions related to native fur bearers such as bobcats and foxes would have been prohibited.
Ryan Brown, DWR’s director, said the agency reviewed the issue extensively last year and didn’t support the proposed legislation. He called predator hunting a highly specialized activity sometimes requiring unique, expensive equipment and that the participants follow state laws and regulations. Farmers and landowners having predator issues also can use these hunters as a resource. Brown said these events, at their current level, don’t affect the population of fur-bearing species.
The bill failed on a 3-3 vote, although Keam seemed to crack open the door for the bill to be later entertained in full committee.
Delegate Scott A. Wyatt’s (R-97) HB 124 would’ve amended state law to allow deer hunting with .22 caliber centerfire rifles. It failed on a 4-2 vote. Wyatt pointed out that hunters take deer with bows and arrows and pointed to modern technology and bullet construction that allow for clean kills.
Matt Knox spoke, speaking as a Bedford County resident, testified he believed the change would result in more wounded and crippled deer. Knox is also the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ deer program manager. Brown said DWR had no position on the proposed legislation.
Several trapping-related bills were considered, including HB 725 from Delegate Wendy W. Gooditis (D-10), which would’ve banned any size steel-jawed traps and HBs 1175 and 1176 by Delegate Margaret Ransone (R-99), which attempted to restrict snare traps statewide and set the snare’s maximum diameter to 12 inches.
Gooditis said she sponsored the bill after hearing from people, including an ex-game warden relative, that the traps are inhumane and some trappers don’t check traps daily, as required by law. Ransone said her bills were prompted by reports of hunting dogs getting caught in snares in both 2020 and 2021. Her intent, she said, is to bring awareness to the issue. She asserted that landowners are intentionally placing snares to catch dogs, also noting that snares and leghold traps differ in that snares don’t allow for the release of an unintended catch. A similar bill (SB 492 by Senator Ryan T. McDougle (R-4) advanced on a 23-16 vote in the Senate. It prohibits snares during deer hunting seasons east of Interstate 95.
Predictably, speakers affiliated with multiple animal rights organizations such as “Trap Free America” and the Humane Society of the United States and “Project Coyote” spoke in favor of the bills. Organizations such as The Nature Conservancy, the Farm Bureau and other groups representing famers and landowners pointed to the need for people to be able to manage wildlife and protect livestock and pets. The Nature Conservancy was particularly concerned about its ability to control predators on the Eastern Shore where conservation work related to migratory and shore birds is intensive.
Brown said DWR opposes the bills, calling trapping an effective way of reducing nuisance wildlife.
Gooditis’ bill failed on a 4-2 vote. Prior to the vote on HB 1176, Ransone said inexperienced landowners who don’t know what they’re doing are buying snares and causing problems. “I think we’ll have problems moving forward if we don’t do something now,” she said. Both of her bills failed to report.
Correction
In last week’s column, I made an error regarding Virginia’s first elk hunting opportunity, writing that one of the six antlered elk tags available is guaranteed for a nonresident. That is inaccurate. There is no guarantee.
Per the lottery drawing rules, no more than one, or 10%, whichever is greater, of all elk hunting licenses allotted each year through the lottery will be awarded to nonresidents. This means a single nonresident has a chance at getting drawn. If a nonresident is drawn, no additional nonresident tags are awarded.
The hunt is Oct. 8-14, 2022. Five lottery tags are available. The application window is Feb. 1 – March 30. Applicants pay non-refundable fees of $15 and $20 depending on residency. Lottery winners must then purchase an elk hunting license at $40 for Virginia residents and $400 for nonresidents. Winners will be notified by May 30.
One tag is guaranteed to a person residing in the elk management zone (Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise Counties). Another is reserved annually as a “Conservation License” for a conservation organization to raffle off. According to the DWR, raffle proceeds will go to wildlife-related habitat work or wildlife management projects within the elk management zone.
Apply at gooutdoorsvirginia.com or call the DWR Customer Service 866/721-6911.
