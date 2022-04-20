KEN PERROTTE: Fund could be boon for conservation projects

AFTER several years of effort to find an enduring funding fix for state fish and wildlife agencies saddled with creating and managing federally mandated programs, a legislative solution may be closer than ever before.

The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, (SB 2372) called one of the most important pieces of conservation legislation in decades, passed the U.S. Senate’s Environment and Public Works Committee last week on a 15-1 vote. It now has the potential to advance to the full Senate floor.

In 2016, I attended a presentation at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., where an appointed Blue Ribbon Panel co-chaired by Bass Pro Shops’ founder Johnny Morris and former Wyoming Governor Dave Freudenthal, outlined its recommended solution for funding conservation nationwide. The pressing challenge was that most state fish and wildlife agencies are funded with money derived from hunter and angler licenses, permits, boat registrations and excise taxes collected on gear purchases. Unfunded congressional mandates, though, were requiring states to create new programs, centered on developing and executing detailed wildlife management plans, with close attention to species of concern.

The panel recommended in 2016 redirecting about $1.3 billion of the nearly $10 billion in annual revenues from energy and mineral development on federal lands and waters to fund conservation, a solution that wouldn’t raise taxes. Since then, the effort has evolved slightly.

The proposed legislation seeks to provide nearly $1.4 billion annually for non-regulatory conservation projects in states, territories and tribal lands and waters. Combined with a 25% non-federal match, the money should fully fund the mandated plans. The bill requires certain revenues generated from fees and penalties for violations of environmental requirements to be used as a source for the funding.

According to the proposed legislation, apportioned funds shall be used to execute state or territory conservation strategies and wildlife and habitat restoration programs. It also directs the implementation of new programs to recover and manage wildlife species deemed most in need of conservation. This includes improving key habitats and plant community types essential to those species, to include mitigating risks from invasive species, disease and other identified threats.

Funding can also be used for wildlife conservation education and wildlife-associated recreation projects, especially in historically underserved communities, and for law enforcement directly related to protecting species of concern and their habitats.

Addressing conservation and habitat issues before a species is federally listed as threatened or endangered is a big part of the overall goal.

According to the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, current state wildlife management plans have identified nearly 12,000 “Species of Greatest Conservation Need,” including Northern bobwhite quail, monarch butterfly and other pollinators, gopher tortoise, sturgeon, and American peregrine falcon.

Virginia Could See Extra $22 Million

Darin Moore, chief financial officer for Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources, said the new funding could boost his agency’s budget by some $14.5 million in the first federal fiscal year after passage. Annual apportionments would gradually increase over the next three fiscal years to $18.1 million, $20.4 million, and eventually $22.1 million, where it would remain every year thereafter.

“This annual apportionment is based on a formula that includes the area of land and water of the state, the population of people of the state, and the number of federally-designated endangered and threatened species (plants and animals) in the state,” Moore explained.

Virginia’s State Wildlife Action Plan identifies more than 800 species of conservation need, Moore said. The agency currently relies on state non-game fund revenue, the federal “State and Tribal Wildlife Grants” program, and other federal grants to address issues identified in the plan.

“All told,” Moore said, “DWR’s current funding options represent a mere fraction of what Virginia and DWR could receive with the passage of Recovering America’s Wildlife Act.”

Moore said conservation challenges and responsibilities at state level have greatly outpaced available funding. Additional funding would help Virginia take active conservation measures to prevent species from being listed. Expanded efforts could include wildlife conservation education, voluntary conservation and management activities on public and private lands, stream restoration, marsh restoration, freshwater mussel restoration, implementation of the recently adopted DWR Wildlife Viewing Plan, and various “citizen science” activities.

“It’s worth noting,” Moore added, “that many of the same factors impacting the decline of ‘Species of Greatest Conservation Need’ identified in the Wildlife Action Plan can and will impact all wildlife species in the Commonwealth. Because of this, DWR considers the passage of RAWA an innovative way to provide for additional funding for the conservation of all wildlife.”

Additional funding applied to habitat improvements benefitting a multitude of species seems like a genuine boon. In the interest of balance, though, some sportsmen and women worry that additional funding derived from outside the hunting and fishing community could erode that constituency’s influence. Traditional hunting and fishing management is under assault in several states, often from people and interests unsupportive of these activities but demanding seats and votes on fish and wildlife policy-making boards and commissions.

Overall, dedicated funding for conservation is a good thing, I believe; the challenge for state agencies is to allay concerns that “new” money unconnected to their customary hunting and fishing constituents won’t somehow result in eroded support or disenfranchisement.

If the bill makes it to the full Senate for a vote, public opinion appears to be on its side. According to a recent national poll from Data for Progress, some 91 percent of Americans support conservation, and 84 percent of those polled support the bill.

The passage of the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act out of the EPW Committee marks the furthest this legislation has advanced in the Senate. It has a long way to go and, doubtlessly, some legislators will want to pin down precisely where the funding will come from. Many conservation organizations, including the CSF, are encouraging people to contact their state’s senators to urge passage.