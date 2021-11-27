NEUSTATTER: How you can fight back to keep down drug costs

If you have insurance, the cost of a drug depends on what “tier” it is on—and there’s a big difference in what you have to pay for different tiers. So get a list of what medicines are on what tier, and your prescriber may be able to find you something cheaper.

Also, mad though it may sound, sometimes it’s cheaper to not use your insurance. Often the pharmacist won’t volunteer this information, so always ask what the cash price of a prescription would be.

And the form the drug comes in can make a difference. I once went to fill a prescription that normally costs $4 and was told it was going to be $267, all because the doctor had written caplets instead of capsules.

Discount Cards and Coupons

There are companies, such as GoodRx and Drugs.com, that provide sizeable discounts by issuing coupons or discount cards. I don’t know how they do it, but they do. Some of these sites show the prices for many medications at different pharmacies, which is very helpful.

Some pharmacies offer a discount card for an annual fee. Here, and similarly, deciding if it’s worth shelling out for part D drug coverage on Medicare, means you have to do the math. It depends on what medicines you take and how much discount you would get.