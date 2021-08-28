NEUSTATTER: Paying attention to spiritual health

I talked to the Fredericksburg Unitarian Fellowship recently about religion and medicine. I am tempted to pass on some of the “pearls” I learned, such as how taking account of someone’s spiritual beliefs can be good for their health.
A supporter of the importance of knowing about someone’s spiritual health is Dr. Tim Powell. He’s a colleague I met when we both worked in the Garrisonville office of the Pratt Medical Center a long time ago.
Tim told me he was challenged to have a more personal relationship with God by a girlfriend at the end of high school. He then felt called by God to serve/help people by becoming a doctor.
After Pratt, he moved on to found the Fredericksburg Christian Health Center, with Mike Jones from Tricord Homes. This made him seem like a good person to talk with about spirituality and medicine.
Coming Full Circle
A long time ago, medical care was primarily all spiritual—in that people didn’t know the pathology of what was going wrong with our bodies, so treatment was by priests or some kind of native doctor or holy man making attempts to propitiate angry gods. Or they appealed to the gods of healing, such as Asclepius for the Greeks, Heka for the Egyptians, Dian Cecht for the Celts, and the Hindu god Dhanvantari.
Then came the scientific method that insisted we believe only things we can observe. Great strides were made in understanding our bodies and what was happening when things went wrong, but it tended to disconnect the association between illness and our spiritual health.
The scientific method hit its zenith in 1910 with the Flexner report on medical education. Incidentally, this closed 124 of 155 medical schools in the country, claiming they were substandard. It also recommended that Black doctors should treat only Black patients and should serve roles subservient to white physicians. But in particular, it insisted on strict adherence “to the protocols of mainstream science.”
We have bounced back from this now, with people claiming our spiritual health and religious beliefs are an important part of someone’s support systems. There are even claims spiritual health should be considered a vital sign.
The Health Boost of Spirituality
Tim told me he thinks exploring someone’s spiritual beliefs is important. And that “people of faith seem to do better,” which he attributes to “not feeling a loss of control” and “being giving a sense of peace, brought by the idea that God has a master plan, and they don’t have to figure everything out for themselves.”
This seems borne out by the research I reviewed. Dr. Harold Koenig, associate professor of medicine and psychiatry at Duke University and lead author of what seems to be considered the definitive work, “The Handbook of Religion and Health,” says that the 1,200 studies that were reviewed for the book, show:
- Hospitalized people who never attended church have an average stay three times longer than people who attended regularly.
- Heart patients were 14 times more likely to die following surgery if they did not participate in a religion.
- Elderly people who never or rarely attended church had a stroke rate double that of people who attended regularly.
- Religious people have less depression, recover more quickly and have lower rates of suicide.
How Does it Work?
How being religious helps you be less likely to die of heart disease or have a stroke is a bit of a mystery.
There’s the benefit of being a member of a community, like a church, and developing personal, supportive relationships—a benefit pointed out by Robert Putnam in his book “Bowling Alone.”
Prayer is beneficial as it evokes “a relaxation response that quells stress, quiets the body, and promotes healing” says Herbert Benson, a professor of mind body medicine at Harvard who is best known for describing the relaxation response.
Many spiritual beliefs are likely to invoke a placebo effect—the benefit someone gets from something they believe is helping them.
This applies to anything that prompts hope, which can include just going to be seen, and getting “a dose of the doctor.”
Or maybe there is some other force at work? The sorts of divine intervention postulated by people who believe in faith healing, or “intercessory” prayer— where a person is being prayed for by others, at a distance.
Make Your Spiritual Beliefs Known
Whatever the mechanism, what’s happening with your spiritual health seems to be an important part of holistic care, but it’s not paid much mind by many doctors.
Chronic illness, mental health and end-of-life care are areas where your spiritual health seems particularly important.
So be assertive. Make sure your doctor is aware of your religious beliefs and what’s going on in your spiritual world.
Dr. Patrick Neustatter of Caroline County is the author of “Managing Your Doctor: The Smart Patient’s Guide to Getting Effective Affordable Healthcare.”
