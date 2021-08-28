NEUSTATTER: Paying attention to spiritual health

I talked to the Fredericksburg Unitarian Fellowship recently about religion and medicine. I am tempted to pass on some of the “pearls” I learned, such as how taking account of someone’s spiritual beliefs can be good for their health.

A supporter of the importance of knowing about someone’s spiritual health is Dr. Tim Powell. He’s a colleague I met when we both worked in the Garrisonville office of the Pratt Medical Center a long time ago.

Tim told me he was challenged to have a more personal relationship with God by a girlfriend at the end of high school. He then felt called by God to serve/help people by becoming a doctor.

After Pratt, he moved on to found the Fredericksburg Christian Health Center, with Mike Jones from Tricord Homes. This made him seem like a good person to talk with about spirituality and medicine.

Coming Full Circle

A long time ago, medical care was primarily all spiritual—in that people didn’t know the pathology of what was going wrong with our bodies, so treatment was by priests or some kind of native doctor or holy man making attempts to propitiate angry gods. Or they appealed to the gods of healing, such as Asclepius for the Greeks, Heka for the Egyptians, Dian Cecht for the Celts, and the Hindu god Dhanvantari.