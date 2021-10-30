Neustatter: Spoiling the ship for a ha'p'orth of tar

In my role as medical director of the Moss Clinic, I present a “mission moment” case. Our honorable volunteers on the board are mostly from other industries, and this provides some understanding of the kinds of issues our patients bring us.

This patient was C.M., a 45-year-old Black man with Crohn’s disease, and his case was a great example of the proverbial “sinking the ship for a ha’p’orth of tar.”

Crohn’s causes erosion of the intestinal lining, but he’d been on Remicade, a new biologic medication that blocks the inflammatory reaction. He had been doing pretty well, he told me.

Then he experienced the “Catch-22” of American medicine.

He got sick to the point where he couldn’t work, lost his job, and with it, of course, his health insurance.

Moss Clinic caters to patients with no insurance, so he was able to come to us. He was having abdominal pain, bloody diarrhea, and his weight had dropped from 145 to 127 pounds.

I made a referral to gastroenterology—but it takes several weeks to get somebody an appointment. At Moss, we can sometimes get medicines through a patient-assistance program. But our pharmacy told me it would take four to six weeks for approval.