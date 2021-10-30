Neustatter: Spoiling the ship for a ha'p'orth of tar

In my role as medical director of the Moss Clinic, I present a “mission moment” case. Our honorable volunteers on the board are mostly from other industries, and this provides some understanding of the kinds of issues our patients bring us.
This patient was C.M., a 45-year-old Black man with Crohn’s disease, and his case was a great example of the proverbial “sinking the ship for a ha’p’orth of tar.”
Crohn’s causes erosion of the intestinal lining, but he’d been on Remicade, a new biologic medication that blocks the inflammatory reaction. He had been doing pretty well, he told me.
Then he experienced the “Catch-22” of American medicine.
He got sick to the point where he couldn’t work, lost his job, and with it, of course, his health insurance.
Moss Clinic caters to patients with no insurance, so he was able to come to us. He was having abdominal pain, bloody diarrhea, and his weight had dropped from 145 to 127 pounds.
I made a referral to gastroenterology—but it takes several weeks to get somebody an appointment. At Moss, we can sometimes get medicines through a patient-assistance program. But our pharmacy told me it would take four to six weeks for approval.
A week later, I hear C.M. had been admitted to the hospital, bleeding profusely and needing transfusions. His blood count had dropped from a hemoglobin that should be 13 or above to 5.6.
A “Ha’p’orth of Tar” and Profitability
This quaint old expression means spoiling the whole project for stinting on that last little bit of “tar,” which in this case was his Remicade.
That’s all he needed to keep him well. So why couldn’t he just get a prescription and fill it?
For the simple reason that without insurance, Remicade costs $1,300 a pop, and it has to be given as an infusion every two weeks. And when you add the price of administration, it puts the cost up to about $2,800.
Whenever I have heard anyone complaining about the outrageous price of medicines, they never seem to go on to ask, “Are the high prices justified? Are the drug companies being unreasonable?”
The industry always justifies their high prices on the costs of development being so high. But this is blowing smoke, claims Gerard Anderson, professor of health policy and management at Johns Hopkins, who told CNBC, “Research and development is only about 17 percent of total spending in most large drug companies.”
Unlike other countries, there is no control on the price of drugs in the U.S.—so prices rise continuously, far outstripping the cost of living. A study by the University of Pittsburgh reports the net price of drugs rose more than three times the rate of inflation between 2007 and 2018.
The companies use many devious tricks to maintain a drug’s patent/exclusivity. They aggressively sell to doctors and the public. And it seems likely many of the policies, including Medicare being forbidden from negotiating group discounts and restrictions on importing medicines so drugs cost twice as much in the U.S.—all of which could be changed by legislation—are likely the result of the massive amounts the industry spends on lobbying. For example, Statista reported that pharmaceutical industry lobbying reached $306 million in 2020.
All this makes pharmaceuticals far more profitable than other industries. In 2017, for example, they had a profit margin between 15 percent and 20 percent, compared to between 4 percent and 9 percent for other industries, reports Biopharma.
The Morality
At the risk of seeming to get on my moral high horse, I would like to challenge the morality of the pharmaceutical industry.
Companies price their medicines according to “what the market will bear.” But if you are liable to die without it, you’re likely willing to pay quite a lot.
They also claim their drugs save a lot of down-stream expenses—and it’s true, C.M.’s hospital charges would probably have paid for a lot of Remicade. But without single payer health care, there’s no way for the hospital, which bears the expense of C.M.’s unpaid bill, to provide that preventative “ha’p’orth of tar.” Paying for outpatient medicines comes from a different “pocket.”
I suggest that if drug companies put the wellbeing of consumers before profiteering, they could reduce prices. But to ask them to do that would rely on drug company philanthropy, which is probably an oxymoron, and naïve.
Their polices seem to be in keeping with the morality of many of the super-wealthy, judging by the recent report from the IRS on the 1 percenters, like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. They don’t seem to see a moral obligation to their community—not when it comes to taxes. To the tune of some $163 billion.
Why do we tolerate a system where a “ha’penny’s” worth of Remicade can’t be had by the C.M.s of this world, where we don’t practice prevention because the financial incentives are all screwed up? I guess that’s a question we should put to our spineless politicians.
Dr. Patrick Neustatter of Caroline County is the author of “Managing Your Doctor: The Smart Patient’s Guide to Getting Effective Affordable Healthcare.”
