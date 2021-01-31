Neustatter: Stay patient and keep up your guard

Joe Saitta, the health district’s incident commander responsible for rolling out the vaccine locally, told The Free Lance–Star last week that Virginia “is in a death struggle with Alabama not to be the last in the nation” in getting shots into arms. By week’s end, Virginia’s ranking had climbed to 21st nationwide, and the state had administered 758,477 of the 1.22 million doses it had received.

There are some slightly incongruous reports that contradict the idea that this is all an orderly process, and administration is ranked by risk of COVID.

There also has been some heartburn about members of Congress being deemed high priority and getting vaccinated first “to ensure continuity of government operations.” And there have been some questions about Mary Washington Healthcare board members being prioritized as “volunteers of the health system” and getting vaccinated already.

Despite the RAHD adding 60 contract workers to its 90 staff members, the pandemic has had staff working 50 to 80 hours per week, Balmes–John said.

When I asked her how everyone was holding up, her response was heartfelt.