Neustatter: Stay patient and keep up your guard

I’M TEMPTED to draw what might seem a trivializing parallel between COVID-19 vaccinations and the craze for Cabbage Patch dolls. Or perhaps the latest iPhone.
Now that it’s “on the market,” everybody wants one.
The demand is not unreasonable considering you read, in this very newspaper, reports of hundreds of new coronavirus cases in the region every day, sometimes eclipsing local daily highs.
The problem is, for everyone to get one, there has to be vaccine available and someone to give it. And that doesn’t seem to be the case, despite the “warp speed” anticipation and preparation.
The Rappahannock Area Health District has been in charge of administration in our area. It has taken over the cavernous Fredericksburg Expo Center. When I was there the other day as a volunteer, there seemed to be an orderly flow of cops, firefighters, health care personnel and others being ushered to one of a dozen tables.
Here, cheerful RAHD nurses were checking that there were no “yes” answers on the application—so no reason to think the patient will need an EpiPen or an Automatic External Defibrillator that are standing ready at the post-vaccine monitoring post. Then, they were administering the jab, often into some brawny arm.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
The vaccine is being administered by appointment only, but I hear stories of people unable to get an appointment, unable to find out when they will be able to get one, and even of having appointments canceled.
Looking at Mary Washington Healthcare’s website, I was disturbed to find a notice telling me “we have temporarily closed scheduling for the vaccine clinic until more vaccine is available.”
Everyone is wondering what’s going on.
MWHC has since stopped scheduling appointments. Those interested in receiving a vaccination must register with the RAHD at its website, vdh.virginia.gov/Rappahannock. The state is registering those in tier 1b, which includes residents age 65 and up; those 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions; and certain essential workers.
The “frustration people are experiencing is because demand for vaccines is far exceeding the supply,” said RAHD spokeswoman Allison Balmes–John.
More than 35,000 local residents age 65 and up already have registered for the vaccine, she said last week. But because the health district is getting about 4,350 doses each week, we’re a long way from being able to vaccinate all 185,000 area residents who are eligible at this time.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week that the state is getting 16 percent more than its previous weekly allotment of 106,000 vaccine doses.
Joe Saitta, the health district’s incident commander responsible for rolling out the vaccine locally, told The Free Lance–Star last week that Virginia “is in a death struggle with Alabama not to be the last in the nation” in getting shots into arms. By week’s end, Virginia’s ranking had climbed to 21st nationwide, and the state had administered 758,477 of the 1.22 million doses it had received.
There are some slightly incongruous reports that contradict the idea that this is all an orderly process, and administration is ranked by risk of COVID.
There also has been some heartburn about members of Congress being deemed high priority and getting vaccinated first “to ensure continuity of government operations.” And there have been some questions about Mary Washington Healthcare board members being prioritized as “volunteers of the health system” and getting vaccinated already.
FLAT OUT
Despite the RAHD adding 60 contract workers to its 90 staff members, the pandemic has had staff working 50 to 80 hours per week, Balmes–John said.
When I asked her how everyone was holding up, her response was heartfelt.
“I can’t sugarcoat this one. It has been an extremely busy time for us since last March,” she said. “I can speak for myself and many of my colleagues when I say we are very tired.” (She was still gracious enough to respond to my questions, even on a weekend.)
My expectation is that like the testing—impossible at first but now pretty available—the logistics of production and distribution of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will ramp up. And the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca should become available.
Then, it’s likely the limiting factor will be vaccinators. “We would certainly welcome more volunteers to help vaccinate!” said Balmes–John. (You can volunteer through the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps at vamrc.org.)
There are antivaxxers and other people who don’t want the vaccine, but, at the moment, they are not an issue. Once everyone who wants it has been immunized, attention is likely to turn to these folks and their threat to the possibility of not achieving herd immunity.
In the meantime, “We ask for everyone’s patience as we continue to move forward with providing vaccines to those who want them,” said Balmes–John. She reiterated that we still need to keep our guard up for a bit longer. She asks “for the community’s ongoing dedication to wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and frequently washing their hands.”
Just remember: Once the initial frenzy was over, Cabbage Patch dolls became readily accessible.
Dr. Patrick Neustatter of Caroline County is the author of “Managing Your Doctor: The Smart Patient’s Guide to Getting Effective Affordable Healthcare.”
