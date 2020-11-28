Neustatter: When trying to understand conspiracists, it's best to listen

What source of information a person reads/listens to/watches is highly influential. There’s a world of difference in what belief gets reinforced if you watch Fox News versus CNN.

People tend to go with the source they agree with, and think the sources of people who don’t agree are tainted or “fake news.” Some think the people out there who don’t believe these far-fetched ideas are just naïve.

And, of course, you can get reinforcement of the most far-out ideas on the internet. As you know, anyone can post anything, fact-based or not.

And hooking up on the internet with people with the same beliefs gives conspirators a sense of belonging.

A GOAL OF UNDERSTANDING

Even though some claim the propagation of these conspiratorial ideas, if not to be totally believed, at least will inject enough confusion and distrust that, for example, people will not think Joe Biden is the legitimate president.

The inclination when dealing with someone whose beliefs you think are just crazy is to tell them that they’re off their trolley, and beat them around the head with evidence. But, as the psychological take on conspiracy notes, such people are “resistant to reason or confrontation with actual facts.”