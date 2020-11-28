Neustatter: When trying to understand conspiracists, it's best to listen

Once, I met with a patient who thought his neighbors were pumping poisonous gas over the fence. Everyone just accepted that he was paranoid and didn’t take too much notice of his claims.
But now, people claiming conspiracies seems to have come a bit of a fashion. Conspiracies are being spread at the highest levels, by people in positions where their claims can reach—and seemingly be believed—by a large swath of the population.
Some of these are truly fantastic. I have trouble understanding how someone can seriously believe, as QAnon does, that there is an international cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles run by the leaders of the Democratic Party. That Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are planning a coup. That the spread of coronavirus is caused by the 5G network. That COVID-19 doesn’t exist. That 9/11 was sponsored by the U.S. government. That Sandy Hook was contrived to promote gun control.
And, there’s the more topical conspiracy theory that wearing a mask causes you to be sick, rather than protecting you.
Making of a Conspirator
I am prompted to wonder about the mindset of people who can believe “an evil, unlawful, treacherous, or surreptitious plan formulated in secret,” as the dictionary defines a conspiracy, or “a fixed false belief that is resistant to reason or confrontation with actual facts,” as the psychiatrists define it.
The psychological literature notes that conspiracy believers tend to be distrustful and uncooperative. They reject authority and movements are grounded in a revolt against “elites and experts,” noted UCLA psychiatry professor Joseph M. Pierre in “Psychology Today.”
Pierre wrote that believers tend to be loners and believe they are in possession of secret information, which makes them special and important.
A paper on the American Psychological Association’s website, Psychnet, also notes “narcissism, or a grandiose idea of self, is positively related to belief in conspiracy,” which has a slightly familiar ring. And some have a “teleologic bias”—meaning they think things happen for a reason. Events are part of some grand plan, which “brings a comforting certainty and closure.”
My observation is there is a tendency to not be well informed about the science of things, such as immunizations, that they oppose. Some tend to have an anti-science bias in general.
There also seems a somewhat paranoid belief in government overreach, or a belief in some nebulous “they” or “them”—like The Deep State or The Great Reset—that is going to con or cheat them.
Many people, but conspirators especially, tend to have a “confirmation bias,” meaning they look for and believe, information that fits with their particular biases, and conveniently overlook evidence that doesn’t.
What source of information a person reads/listens to/watches is highly influential. There’s a world of difference in what belief gets reinforced if you watch Fox News versus CNN.
People tend to go with the source they agree with, and think the sources of people who don’t agree are tainted or “fake news.” Some think the people out there who don’t believe these far-fetched ideas are just naïve.
And, of course, you can get reinforcement of the most far-out ideas on the internet. As you know, anyone can post anything, fact-based or not.
And hooking up on the internet with people with the same beliefs gives conspirators a sense of belonging.
A GOAL OF UNDERSTANDING
Even though some claim the propagation of these conspiratorial ideas, if not to be totally believed, at least will inject enough confusion and distrust that, for example, people will not think Joe Biden is the legitimate president.
The inclination when dealing with someone whose beliefs you think are just crazy is to tell them that they’re off their trolley, and beat them around the head with evidence. But, as the psychological take on conspiracy notes, such people are “resistant to reason or confrontation with actual facts.”
Dr. Pierre advises, if we want to change “cognitive distortion,” we need to deal with them as in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. We should “first listen empathetically with a goal of understanding.”
When there’s someone you want to shake by the lapels and ask, “What is wrong with you?” it is a far less satisfying to placidly hear them out. But as all the talking heads are telling us, there’s an awful lot of reconciliation and peacemaking needed now in our highly partisan society.
There is a need now to choose the reaction that will help reunify the country, rather than what will give us righteous satisfaction.
Dr. Patrick Neustatter of Caroline County is the author of “Managing Your Doctor: The Smart Patient’s Guide to Getting Effective Affordable Healthcare.”
