Neustatter: Who will benefit from new Alzheimer's drug?

I know, you and I both do these things to some extent—but it’s the extent that matters. In case you’re worried, the Alzheimer’s Association website has a list of the “Ten Signs of Dementia” and how this differs from just old age and ditziness.

A formal diagnosis usually requires a mental status exam by a neurologist, who may want to do an MRI scan to rule out other causes of dementia. A new test, P–tau217, has recently become available. It looks for tau protein in the blood, which might allow early diagnosis.

And here’s a wacky one: In one study, University of Florida researchers used peanut butter to test people’s sense of smell—and found participants with Alzheimer’s needed to be an average of 10 centimeters closer to the container in order to smell it from their left nostril compared with their right.

It’s quite common to have patients worrying because they think they’re getting Alzheimer’s. My smart-aleck response has always been, “If you think you’re getting it, you’re not.”

If you had Alzheimer’s, you may not have the insight to see the problems you are having with your mental function. But that’s not always the case. In the early stages, people may see it coming.

Trick or Treat?