STARGAZING: Touch and go with an asteroid

FOUR YEARS AGO, NASA launched a spacecraft on a mission to rendezvous with an asteroid named Bennu and return some of it to Earth for detailed study.
The spacecraft named OSIRIS-REx (a NASA acronym for a much longer name) has been surveying and mapping Bennu’s surface from a close distance since December 2018 for the purpose of selecting the best sample collection site.
Asteroids like Bennu represent some of the most ancient material in the solar system and hold clues to its formation.
There are about 1 million known asteroids in our solar system, most of which are located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.
Asteroids are sometimes called minor planets and range in size from several dozen feet across to 330 miles in diameter, with Bennu about one-third of a mile across. With all the asteroids in the solar system, their total combined mass is less than our own moon.
On Oct. 20, OSIRIS-REx will reach a major milestone as it attempts to scoop and store a sample of Bennu.
While getting close enough to touch Bennu but never landing on it, OSIRIS-REx will use its robotic arm to touch the asteroid’s surface and retrieve about 2 ounces of material, which will be stored in a capsule for safekeeping until it returns to Earth. The robotic arm will contact Bennu’s surface for only five seconds and has enough fuel for three total sampling attempts.
OSIRIS-REx will begin its trip back to Earth in March 2021 and will arrive in September 2023.
The spacecraft and sample return capsule will separate from each other, as only the capsule will enter Earth’s atmosphere for a planned landing at the Utah Test and Training Range, where it will be recovered.
Studying Bennu’s sample will help astronomers learn more about the solar system’s origin. It will also allow them to track other asteroids with higher precision, including those like Bennu that could pose impact risks to our planet in the future. Keep up with this exciting mission at asteroidmission.org.
OCTOBER SKIES
Mars is at its best and brightest this month as it comes to opposition on the 13th. Look for the red planet to be near the moon on during the evenings of the 28th and 29th.
Jupiter and Saturn are still well-placed in the evenings sky after sunset.
The moon will join the two planets during the evenings of the 21st–23rd.
For early risers, brilliant Venus will be near the moon during the mornings of the 13th and 14th.
David Abbou of Stafford County is a volunteer for the NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassadors Program and is a member of the Rappahannock Astronomy Club. Contact him at davidastronomy@comcast.net.
