STARGAZING: Touch and go with an asteroid

FOUR YEARS AGO, NASA launched a spacecraft on a mission to rendezvous with an asteroid named Bennu and return some of it to Earth for detailed study.

The spacecraft named OSIRIS-REx (a NASA acronym for a much longer name) has been surveying and mapping Bennu’s surface from a close distance since December 2018 for the purpose of selecting the best sample collection site.

Asteroids like Bennu represent some of the most ancient material in the solar system and hold clues to its formation.

There are about 1 million known asteroids in our solar system, most of which are located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

Asteroids are sometimes called minor planets and range in size from several dozen feet across to 330 miles in diameter, with Bennu about one-third of a mile across. With all the asteroids in the solar system, their total combined mass is less than our own moon.

On Oct. 20, OSIRIS-REx will reach a major milestone as it attempts to scoop and store a sample of Bennu.