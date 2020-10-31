STARGAZING: Twenty years of space living

WHAT’S as large as a football field, moves faster than a speeding bullet and has been continuously occupied for 20 years this month? The answer is the International Space Station, our space laboratory orbiting 250 miles above us. The ISS has been an important part of studying the long-term effects of extended spaceflight on the human body and with conducting scientific experiments in space.

The ISS is the largest structure ever placed in space. It was built in modules mainly between 1998 and 2011 and was delivered to space in 42 assembly flights. It is an international project with participation from 19 nations to date. A crew of six people from different countries live and work on it at a time in an area larger than a six-bedroom house. It includes a gym used daily by the astronauts, and yes, there are two toilets as well.

The ISS is controlled by more than 50 onboard computers. There is also a water recycling system, which reduces the need for fresh water to be delivered from Earth by 65 percent. That’s a definite necessity when you’re a huge distance and a rocket launch away from the nearest clean water sources on Earth.