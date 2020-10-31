STARGAZING: Twenty years of space living

WHAT’S as large as a football field, moves faster than a speeding bullet and has been continuously occupied for 20 years this month? The answer is the International Space Station, our space laboratory orbiting 250 miles above us. The ISS has been an important part of studying the long-term effects of extended spaceflight on the human body and with conducting scientific experiments in space.
The ISS is the largest structure ever placed in space. It was built in modules mainly between 1998 and 2011 and was delivered to space in 42 assembly flights. It is an international project with participation from 19 nations to date. A crew of six people from different countries live and work on it at a time in an area larger than a six-bedroom house. It includes a gym used daily by the astronauts, and yes, there are two toilets as well.
The ISS is controlled by more than 50 onboard computers. There is also a water recycling system, which reduces the need for fresh water to be delivered from Earth by 65 percent. That’s a definite necessity when you’re a huge distance and a rocket launch away from the nearest clean water sources on Earth.
The ISS orbits Earth at 17,500 miles per hour, circling our planet once every 90 minutes. It sometimes can be seen as a very bright star-like object moving across the sky after sunset or before sunrise. The reflected sunlight from its huge solar panels make viewing it possible from even light-polluted cities. Go to spotthestation.nasa.gov to find it from your location.
The ISS is expected to operate for another 10 years. To learn more about it, visit nasa.gov/mission_pages/station/main/index.html.
NOVEMBER SKIES
Orange Mars is still bright one month after its closest approach to Earth. It is in the eastern sky after sunset and almost overhead by late evening. The moon will join it on the 25th.
Bright Jupiter and dimmer Saturn are still visible low in the southwestern sky as darkness falls. See the moon pass by the pair during the evenings of the 18th and 19th.
Brilliant Venus rules the early morning eastern sky and can be seen near the moon on the 12th and 13th.
David Abbou of Stafford County is a volunteer for the NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassadors Program and is a member of the Rappahannock Astronomy Club. Contact him at davidastronomy@comcast.net.
