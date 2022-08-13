Steve DeShazo: In preseason opener, Commanders display new talent, old issues

LANDOVER, Md.—Novelty is the preferred theme for the 2022 Washington Commanders. New, less offensive nickname. New theme song. Yet another in a quarter-century line of different starting quarterbacks.

As Saturday’s 23-21 preseason loss to the visiting Carolina Panthers proved, though, you can rechristen a sinking ship, but it won’t win the America’s Cup.

Coach Ron Rivera—and whichever fans haven’t been repelled by the team’s ignominies on and off the field in recent years—did have a couple of reasons for optimism.

Carson Wentz looked solid running a vanilla game plan as he started for his third team in three years. And a couple of rookies made their marks: running back Brian Robinson gave notice that he could be the latest third-round draft pick to force his way into the starting lineup, and quarterback Sam Howell ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns to give the home team a brief (if unimportant) lead.

“I was pleased with what we got on the offensive side,” Rivera said.

Still, some recurring issues bode poorly for success in a critical third season for Rivera.

It started with Antonio Gibson’s lost fumble in his own territory midway through the first quarter. The turnover gave Carolina the ball at the Washington 19, and the Panthers needed just three plays to score a touchdown for a 10-0 lead.

Washington’s ensuing possession was better. Wentz went 6 for 8 on a 14-play, 82-yard drive, and Robinson carried six times for 26 yards, muscling the final yard into the end zone.

But the march featured Washington’s first-team offense mostly against Carolina’s backup defenders, with Wentz connecting on only one downfield throw—a 16-yarder to Terry McLaurin. And Joey Slye’s conversion attempt sailed wide left.

If these sound like familiar problems, they are.

No NFL running back had more fumbles in 2021 than Gibson’s six or lost more than his four. He told reporters during training camp that he worked with a heavy ball in the off-season to improve his ball security.

But clearly, it hasn’t gone away. Gibson has dealt with injuries in his two NFL seasons, and has developed a reputation as a fumbler that encourages opponents to claw at the ball during scrums. That combination could open the door for Robinson to become Washington’s first- and second-down back.

“When he starts to shuffle and go sideways, that’s when he struggles,” Rivera said of Gibson. “When he goes hard, puts his shoulder down and puts his foot in the ground, that’s when he’s good.”

Rivera drafted Gibson, and he Slye kicked for him in Carolina before joining him in Washington.

No one has ever questioned Slye’s leg strength, but the North Stafford High School graduate’s accuracy has been an occasional issue. In his three-year career, he has attempted 93 regular-season field goals and 93 PATs. He has missed almost as many one-point tries (10) as three-pointers (16).

Slye’s latest miss didn’t cost Washington the game, but it capped a frustrating special-teams day that saw the Commanders return their first three received kickoffs to the 18, 16 and 16. Said Rivera, “That’s infuriating to me.”

Drawing any conclusions from any preseason game is a fool’s errand. Teams show only a tiny fraction of their playbooks, and top players spend most (if not all) of their time on the sideline.

The Commanders have plenty of time to review and correct their mistakes. But coaches look for consistency and execution in August, and Washington’s players keep making unforced errors that a team with a slim margin of error can’t afford.

“Something I’ve been preaching,” said veteran cornerback Kendall Fuller, “is not making the same mistake twice.”

Even with a new name, until the Commanders can accomplish that, it’s likely to be the same old song.