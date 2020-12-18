Word on the Street: Uncertainty is frightening, but God is with us

Twice now in nine months, I have experienced something I have preached about but never thought I would see in my lifetime—a community where no one has to sleep outside. Who would have thought in those original days, when I thought the ability to offer a hotel room meant life or death for our neighbors, that this is where we would be?

But “do not be afraid,” is only the first lesson in waiting on Jesus. Zechariah had to name his son without words. Joseph had to protect Mary from social ridicule. Mary, in her youth, had to bring the Christ child into the world even without a plan for where the child would be delivered.

Might we also take from this story the angel’s words to Mary in their initial encounter, “the Lord is with you.” God with Mary. God with us. God in all things in which we wait and fear.

As for me, I wait and I wonder how many of our neighbors will have to go back to the street when the resources run dry.

Uncertainty is frightening.

Waiting is excruciating.

But this is, after all, the season in which God with Mary, God with us means room in the inn for all.

Meghann Cotter is executive director of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit that offers holistic care to the Fredericksburg’s street homeless.